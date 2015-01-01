पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मृतका पति गिरफ्तार:सिदगोड़ा में तीन माह की गर्भवती ने की खुदकुशी, मायके वालों पर हत्या का केस

जमशेदपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिदगोड़ा में महिला व टेल्को में युवक फंदे से झूले व गोविंदपुर में महिला ट्रेन से कटी

सिदगोड़ा थाना के भुइयांडीह कान्हू भट्‌ठा की पूजा कुमारी (25) ने शनिवार की सुबह फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पंखे से साड़ी का फंदा बना वह उससे झूल गई। वह 3 माह की गर्भवती थी। सूचना पाकर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृतका का पति पिंकू कुमार टिस्को में ठेका मजदूरी करता है। भुइयांडीह शांति नगर निवासी पूजा से पिंकू की शादी करीब 8 माह पहले हुई थी। दोनों ने प्रेम विवाह किया था।

मृतका के पिता राजकुमार रवि ने उसके ससुरालवालों पर दहेज के लिए उसकी हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। इस संबंध में राजकुमार रवि के बयान पर दामाद पिंकू भुइयां, समधी श्रीनिवास भुइयां व समधन के खिलाफ दहेज के लिए हत्या कर शव फंदे से लटकाने का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं पति पिंकू के अनुसार शनिवार को वह काम पर गया था। फोन पर उसे पत्नी द्वारा आत्महत्या कर लेने की जानकारी मिली।

टेल्को में नशा करने पर पिता ने लगाई डांट तो युवक ने फांसी लगा कर ली आत्महत्या

टेल्को थाना क्षेत्र के टेल्को कॉलोनी में रहने वाले टिस्को कर्मी रामा चंद्रमा के एकलौते पुत्र आर अनीश (32) ने शुक्रवार की देर रात फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। अपने कमरे का दरवाजा भीतर से बंद कर वह पर्दे के सहारे पंखे पर झूल गया। अहले सुबह करीब 3 बजे परिजनों ने उसे फंदे से लटकता पाया। शनिवार की सुबह पुलिस पहुंची और शव को जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पिता ने बताया कि सुबह में उनका परिवार छठ घाट जाने वाला था।

रात में उसने सबके साथ खाना खाया और घाट जाने के लिए उसे सुबह उठाने की बात कही। करीब 3 बजे जब उसे उठाने गए तो उसने काफी देर तक दरवाजा नहीं खोला। खिड़की से देखने पर वह फंदे से लटका मिला। मामले में पिता ने अस्वाभाविक मौत का मामला दर्ज कराया है। अनीश फिलहाल बेरोजगार था। पूर्व में वह ठेकेदार के अंडर में काम करता था। शुक्रवार की रात घर वह शराब पीकर आया था।

गोविंदपुर में ट्रेन से कटकर एक महिला ने दी जान

गोविंदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के खैरबनी रेलवे ट्रैक पर शुक्रवार की दोपहर महिला ने ट्रेन से कटकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सूचना पाकर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। महिला की पहचान बिरसानगर जोन नंबर वन बी निवासी मंजू गोराई (28) के रूप में हुई।

इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी रंजीत सिंह ने बताया की महिला का अक्सर उसके पति अरुण गोराई के साथ विवाद होता था। वह बीमारी से भी परेशान रहती थी। शुक्रवार दोपहर उसने राजधानी एक्सप्रेस के आगे आकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मामले में पति ने यूडी केस दर्ज कराया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें