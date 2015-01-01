पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:टाटा में बहाली को लेकर उम्र विवाद मामले में टिस्को निबंधित श्रमिक संघ ने घेरा यूनियन, श्रममंत्री से करेंगे मामले की शिकायत

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • रजिस्टर्ड इंप्लाई वार्ड की नियुक्ति के लिए उम्र 42 साल करने का मामला गरमाया
  • संघ का प्रतिनिधिमंडल नौ को जाएगा रांची, श्रममंत्री से करेंगे मामले की शिकायत

टाटा स्टील में मैट्रिक पास रजिस्टर्ड इंप्लाई वार्ड की नियुक्ति के लिए उम्र सीमा 42 साल करने का मामला गरमाने लगा है। टिस्को निबंधित श्रमिक संघ के बैनर तले मोहन पांडेय के नेतृत्व में कर्मचारी पुत्रों ने लगातार दूसरे दिन टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन का घेराव किया। सुबह 10 बजे निबंधित कर्मचारी पुत्रों की भीड़ यूनियन कार्यालय पहुंची। उस समय यूनियन कार्यालय में सिर्फ सहायक सचिव धर्मेंद्र उपाध्याय थे। कर्मचारी पुत्र पौने दो घंटे तक अध्यक्ष व महामंत्री के आने का इंतजार करते रहे। पौने बारह बजे वे लोग श्रम मंत्री से उम्र सीमा की शिकायत के लिए रांची रवाना हुए। हालांकि आधे रास्ते से उनलोगों को लौटना पड़ा।

निबंधित कर्मचारी पुत्रों की अगुवाई कर रहे मोहन ने कहा- हम लोग श्रममंत्री से मिलने रांची जा रहे थे और रड़गांव पहुंच गए थे। इस दौरान श्रममंत्री के ऑफिस से फोन आया, जिसमें सोमवार को मिलने को कहा गया। हम अब सोमवार को रांची जाएंगे व श्रममंत्री सत्यानंद भोक्ता से उम्र सीमा कम से कम 44 वर्ष कराने की मांग करेंगे, तबतक बहाली प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने का आग्रह करेंगे। किसी भी सूरत में उम्र सीमा में सुधार किए बगैर बहाली नहीं होने देंगे। इस मुद्दे पर पूरा संघ एक है, आंदोलन तेज करेंगे। यूनियन पदाधिकारियों के आवास का भी घेराव करेंगे। यूनियन चुनाव को ध्यान में रख बहाली निकलवाई गई है। क्योंकि जिस पैटर्न से बहाली होनी है उसमें अधिक उम्र के निबंधित पुत्र वैसे ही बाहर हो जाएंगे। क्योंकि जो निबंधित पुत्र अभी पढ़ाई कर आए हैं उनकी तुलना में अधिक उम्र के वैसे निबंधित कर्मचारी पुत्र जिनका वर्षों से पढ़ाई छूटा है वो पीछे रह जाएंगे। इसलिए यह प्रक्रिया गलत है।

तार कंपनी में टीबीईएम कर रही समीक्षा, कामकाज व गुणवत्ता की ली जानकारी

तार कंपनी में टाटा बिजनेस एक्‍सीलेंस मॉडल (टीबीईएम) समीक्षा कर रही है। आगामी 10 दिनों तक यह समीक्षा चलेगी। ऑनलाइन तरीके से विभागवार कंपनी की कार्यशैली, उत्पादन-उत्पादकता, गुणवत्ता, सुरक्षा से लेकर यूनियन की गतिविधियों की जानकारी ली जा रही है। टीबीईएम फिर अपना मंतव्य कंपनी मुख्यालय को भेजी हैं। यह सर्वे हर साल होता है, जिसका परिणाम जुलाई महीने में घोषित किया जाता है। सर्वाधिक अंक अर्जित करने वाली कंपनियों को टाटा समूह ग्रुप की ओर से पुरस्कृत किया जाता है। टीबीईएम की टीम वायर प्रोडक्ट लेबर यूनियन की गतिविधियों से अवगत हुई। यूनियन कार्यालय में यूनियन के दायित्व व उसके कार्यों को भी जाना। वहीं प्रबंधन प्रतिनिधियों से मिलकर कंपनी की भावी योजनाओं की भी जानकारी हासिल की।

कैंटीन में कोरोना के लिए टेबल में लगाए सेपरेटर को गिराया

टाटा कमिंस यूनियन में कमेटी मेंबर दिपेन्दु चक्रवर्ती को प्रबंधन की ओर से चेतावनी पत्र जारी किया है। कैंटीन में दिपेन्दु चक्रवर्ती ने कोरोना से बचाव के लिए लगाए सेपरेटर को हटाने के मामले में पत्र जारी किया है। दिपेन्दु ने कैंटीन में टेबल में लगाए गए सेपरेटर को हटाकर साथी कर्मचारी को बैठने के लिए बुलाया। मामले में उपस्थित एचआर विभाग व एडमिन विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद थे, जो कि इस घटना को देख रहे थे। इसके बाद ही दिपेन्दु को चेतावनी पत्र दिया है। हालांकि मामले की पुष्टि नहीं हो पा रही है।

