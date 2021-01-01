पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच:कदमा में टीएमएच की डॉक्टर के घर से चोरी

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • डॉक्टर गई थी शहर के बाहर, घर से नकदी-जेवरात उड़ाए

कदमा टीसी कॉलोनी निवासी टीएमएच की डॉक्टर मौसमी दास के घर का ताला तोड़ 50 हजार रुपए और करीब 4 लाख के आभूषण की चोरी हो गई। घटना रविवार की रात की है। डॉ मौसमी 21 जनवरी को शहर से बाहर गई थीं। 24 जनवरी की सुबह वह लौटीं, तो घर का ताला टूटा पाया। अंदर अलमारी और पलंग समेत कमरे में सामान बिखरे थे।

डाॅ माैसमी ने पुलिस को बताया कि चोर 50 हजार रुपए नकद के अलावा सोने की चेन, सोने का हार, कान बाली, सोने की चूड़ियां व चांदी के गहने ले गए हैं। जेवर की कीमत करीब साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए है। घटनास्थल काे देखने से ऐसा लगता है कि चोरों ने खाली घर पाकर कमराें में रखे अलमारी के लाॅक ताेड़कर आराम से जेवर व नकद रुपए निकाले और फरार हो गए। पुलिस चाेराें की पहचान के लिए सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है। थानेदार रंजीत कुमार ने कहा कि मामले का जल्द खुलासा कर लिया जाएगा।

