नक्शा विचलन पर एक्शन:आज दो बिल्डरों तारिक खान और संजय शर्मा पर होगा केस, सीतारामडेरा-रामदास भट्‌ठा में 11 भवन बिना नक्शा के ही तान दिए

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • एसडीओ ने 13 भवनों की जांच की, सभी काे भेजा नोटिस

सीतारामडेरा और रामदास भट्ठा में बिना नक्शा बिल्डिंग बनाने वाले दो बिल्डरों तारिक खान और संजय शर्मा को दोषी पाया है। जबकि रामदास भट्ठा में 4 और सीतारामडेरा में 7 भवन का निर्माण कार्य नक्शा विचलन कर किया गया है। इन सभी को नक्शा विचलन का नोटिस साैंपा गया है। धालभूम एसडीओ ने दोनों बिल्डरों के खिलाफ बिल्डिंग बायलाॅज के तहत केस दर्ज करने का आदेश दिया है। जेएनएसी एसओ कृष्ण कुमार ने कहा कि शुक्रवार को दोनों के खिलाफ बिष्टुपुर और सीतारामडेरा थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि एसडीओ ने खुद रानीकुदर और सीतारामडेरा में नक्शा विचलन और बगैर नक्शा के बने 13 भवनों की जांच की। इसमें 11 भवन का निर्माण कार्य नक्शा विचलन कर किया गया है। इसमें जी प्लस पांच, सिक्स व अन्य फ्लोर का काम करने का नक्शा पास किया गया है। लेकिन, भवन निर्माण कार्य में नक्शा विचलन किया गया है। ऐसे बिल्डराें को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। सभी को सात दिन के भीतर अपना लिखित जबाव देने का आदेश दिया गया है।

कई इलाकों में बनाए जा रहे हैं बिना नक्शा के भवन
जेएनएसी के कदमा, सोनारी, बिष्टुपुर, सीतारामडेरा, साकची आदि इलाकों में बगैर नक्शा ही भवन निर्माण किया जा रहा है। हाल ही में एसडीओ ने भवन निर्माण की जांच कराई थी। जबकि जेएनएसी ने सभी लोगों को नोटिस भेजा था।

एसडीओ बोले- अवैध रूप से बने भवन होंगे सील
धालभूम अनुमंडल के एसडीओ ने स्वयं दोनों जगह पर बिल्डिंग की जांच की। उनके साथ जेएनएसी के एसओ कृष्ण कुमार भी थे। यहां टीम करीब दो घंटे तक जांच की। फिर बिष्टुपुर रामदास भट्ठा में जांच की गई। एसडीओ ने कहा कि अभी एक दर्जन भवनाें की शिकायत मिली है। इनकी जांच कर सील करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जेएनएसी के एसओ कृष्ण कुमार ने कहा कि अवैध निर्माण कार्य करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। सभी को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इसके बाद लोगों पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। अगर जुर्माना राशि जमा नहीं की गई तो केस दर्ज किया जाएगा।

यहां की गई जांच
सीतारामडेरा के होल्डिंग नंबर
45, 74, 76, 294,
245, 209, 76, 78

रामदास भट्ठा में होल्डिंग नंबर
13, 3 ए, 16, 23 ए, 23 बी

