पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • Tonight At 7.43 Pm, The Moon Will Be Seen, Crowds At The Shops Of Sweets And Fruits, Queues Started Making Mehndi In Sakchi, Market Buzzing

करवा चौथ:आज रात 7.43 बजे होगा चांद का दीदार, मिठाई-फलों की दुकानों पर भीड़ साकची में मेहंदी रचाने लगी कतार, बाजार गुलजार

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सदा सुहागन रहूं... कृतिका नक्षत्र में महिलाएं करेंगी पूजन, घाघीडीह जेल में बंद 10 सुहागिनें पति की लंबी आयु के लिए रखेंगी व्रत

करवा चौथ महज एक व्रत नहीं, बल्कि सूत्र है विश्वास का कि हम साथ-साथ रहेंगे। बुधवार को सुहानिगें करवा चौथ पर चलनी से पति का दीदार करेंगी व पति करवा से पानी पिला कर व्रत खुलवाएंगे। पंडित आरके उपाध्याय ने बताया कि मंगलवार देर रात 1: 01 बजे से चौथ शुरू हो रहा है जाे बुधवार देर रात 2:02 बजे तक रहेगा। बुधवार रात 7.43 बजे चंद्रोदय होगा।

चंद्रोदय के साथ ही अति दुर्लभ संयोग कृतिका नक्षत्र भी होगा, जिसमें चांद का दर्शन कर चलनी से पति का चेहरा देखने के बाद व्रती अर्घ्य देकर अपना व्रत पूरा करेंगी। वहीं, शाम को पूजा करने का शुभ मुहूर्त 5.45 से 7.42 बजे है। पर्व को लेकर महिलाओं ने मंगलवार देर रात तक अपने हाथों में मेहंदी रचाई। वहीं बिष्टुपुर की रहने वाले सुजाता सचदेव ने अपने बहू दीक्षा को सरगी दी। इधर, कई मामलों में घाघीडीह जेल में बंद 10 सुहागिनें अपने पति की लंबी आयु के लिए बुधवार को व्रत रखेंगी।

व्रत का दोगुना मिलेगा फल... महिलाएं राशि के अनुसार करें शृंगार और पहनें कपड़े
व्रत का दोगुना मिलेगा फल... महिलाएं राशि के अनुसार करें शृंगार और पहनें कपड़े
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें