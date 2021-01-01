पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Tourists Visiting Dalma Will Stay In The Mud Houses Built In The Villages, The Responsibility Given To The DFO To Persuade The Villagers

ग्रामीणों को ब्रेड & बटर:दलमा जाने वाले पर्यटक गांवों में बने मिट्‌टी के घरों में ठहरेंगे, ग्रामीणों को राजी करने के लिए डीएफओ को दी गई जिम्मेदारी

जमशेदपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गांव में रहने वालों को पर्यटन से जोड़ने के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर जिला प्रशासन बना रहा योजना
  • इको टूरिज्म विकसित करने, पर्यटन के विकास की संभावना तलाशने के लिए प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने की एलआरपी, पर्यटन विभाग की सचिव को भेजेंगे रिपोर्ट

दलमा जाने वाले पर्यटक गांवों में मिट्‌टी के बने घरों में ठहर सकेंगे। पारंपरिक भोजन आदि का लुत्फ उठा सकेंगे। ऐसी प्लानिंग जिला प्रशासन कर रहा है। ताकि पर्यटक गांव के माहौल में रहकर इंज्वाय कर सकें। दलमा पर बसे गांववालों को पर्यटन से जोड़ने के लिए जिला प्रशासन रोजी-रोटी (ब्रेड एंड बटर) स्कीम अपनाएगा। प्रशासन ने कई अन्य स्तर पर पर्यटन को विकसित करने की योजना के साथ काम शुरू किया है। मंगलवार को विभागीय कार्य से झारखंड सरकार की पर्यटन विभाग की सचिव पूजा सिंघल शहर आई। डीसी सूरज कुमार ने उनसे दलमा को इको टूरिज्म के तौर पर विकसित करने पर चर्चा की। सचिव ने डीसी के प्रस्ताव पर डिटेल प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट देने को कहा।

इसके बाद डीसी, सिटी एसपी सुभाषचंद्र जाट, एसडीओ नीतीश कुमार सिंह, दलमा सेंचुरियन जोन के डीएफओ अभिषेक व एनईपी निदेशक ज्योत्सना सिंह दलमा गए। दलमा में अभी नक्सलियों का दस्ता सक्रिय होने से पुलिस ने एलआरपी शुरू की, जिसमें डीसी समेत प्रशासनिक अधिकारी शामिल हुए। डीसी को जानकारी मिली- दलमा पहाड़ पर गांवों में कभी-कभी पर्यटक आकर रात में ठहरते हैं व ग्रामीण परिवेश के भोजन का सेवन करते हैं। इसके बाद डीसी ने ब्रेड एंड बटर स्कीम को बड़े पैमाने शुरू करने की योजना बनाई। उन्होंने फॉरेस्ट कॉरपोरेशन के डीएफओ मान प्रकाश को ग्रामीणों से संपर्क कर इसके लिए राजी करने के लिए कहा।

तीन ट्रैक को किया जाएगा विकसित

दलमा पर चढ़ने के लिए फिलहाल तीन ट्रैक हैं। इनमें एक ट्रैक पारडीह काली मंदिर के समीप, दूसरा आसनबनी और तीसरा जयदा मंदिर के समीप है। प्रशासनिक टीम ने पाया- पर्यटक इन तीनों ट्रैक से पहाड़ पर चढ़ रहे हैं, जो असुरक्षित है। इसके बाद ट्रैक की मरम्मत कराने और इसके आस-पास सौंदर्यीकरण कराने का निर्णय लिया गया।

दलमा पर ये काम भी कराने की तैयारी

1. पर्यटकों के लिए गाइड की भी व्यवस्था की जाएगी। 2. इको सेंसिटिव जोन होने के कारण यहां बांस-मिट्टी की सहायता इको फ्रेंडली घर का निर्माण कराया जाएगा और सोलर लाइट की व्यवस्था होगी। 4. वन विभाग जगह-जगह डस्टबीन रखेगा और उसकी नियमित रूप से सफाई कराएगा। 3. इको हाट हाउस व ट्री हाउस का भी निर्माण कराया जाएगा। 5. पर्यटकों के लिए ट्रैकिंग ट्रैक पर जगह-जगह स्टेशन बनाकर साइकिल अथवा इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी, इससे सुविधा बढ़ेगी। 6. दलमा पर बने व्यू प्वाइंट्स का सौंदर्यीकरण कराया जाएगा, ताकि शहर का ओवरव्यू मिल सके।

