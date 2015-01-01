पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टाटा मोटर्स:ट्यूब मेकर्स क्लब में 8.33 प्रतिशत होगा बोनस, अधिकतम 18,820 रुपए मिलेंगे, आठ महीने से क्लब बंद होने के बावजूद कर्मचारियों का बोनस समझौता

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • एक दिसंबर को स्थायी होंगे पहले चरण में 106 बाई सिक्स कर्मी

ट्यूब मेकर्स क्लब के कर्मचारियों के लिए वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 का बोनस समझौता हो गया। क्लब प्रबंधन और द होटल कैंटीन एंड रेस्टोरेंट वर्कर्स यूनियन के बोनस समझौते में 8.33 प्रतिशत पर सहमति बनी। वहीं, इसके साथ ही कर्मचारियों को एक्सग्रेशिया के रूप में दाे हजार रुपए मिलेंगे। कर्मचारियों को दी जाने वाली बोनस राशि न्यूनतम 12,509 और अधिकतम 18,820 होगी। राशि का भुगतान तीन-चार दिन में होगा।

मालूम हो कि पिछले आठ महीने से क्लब पूरी तरह से बंद है। क्लब की वित्तीय स्थिति बहुत ही खराब हैl इसके बावजूद यूनियन के आग्रह पर क्लब प्रबंधन ने 8.33 प्रतिशत बोनस पर सहमति दी। बोनस समझौते पर प्रबंधन की ओर से क्लब के अध्यक्ष उज्ज्वल चक्रवर्ती, उपाध्यक्ष निलांजन विश्वास, सचिव दिनकर आनंद, कोषाध्यक्ष पीयूष कुमार और यूनियन की ओर से अध्यक्ष राकेश्वर पांडेय, डिप्टी प्रेसीडेंट बीके डिंडा, उपाध्यक्ष संजीव श्रीवास्तव, महामंत्री ददन सिंह, कमेटी मेंबर बीआर मिश्रा और पुलक मैती ने हस्ताक्षर किए।

