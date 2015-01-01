पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव को लेकर सरगरमी तेज:टुन्नू एंड सतीश टीम ने खुद काे बताया उत्तराधिकारी

जमशेदपुर10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक करते टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन के नेता।
  • 80 मेंबर साथ में होने का किया दावा

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन की चुनावी गतिविधियां तेज हो गई है। इसी क्रम में रविवार शाम बिष्टुपुर ओ रोड में टीम टुन्नू एंड सतीश के कमेटी मेंबरों की बैठक हुई, जिसमें भविष्य के टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन पर चर्चा के बहाने एकजुटता दिखाई गई। टुन्नू एंड सतीश के टीम में करीब 80 कमेटी मेंबरों की उपस्थिति से आने वाले चुनाव के जोरदार होने की उम्मीद बढ़ी है। सभा का संचालन टी लाल ने किया। सभा की शुरुआत में एलडी 1 के मृत साथी स्व. भैया लाल को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।

वक्ताओं ने कहा - यूनियन का चुनाव हमारे सामने है व वर्तमान अध्यक्ष की यह घोषणा कि वे अवकाश प्राप्ति के बाद चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे हम सबों के कंधों पर स्वच्छ-निष्पक्ष अध्यक्ष चुनने का दायित्व है। ऐसे में हमारी टीम, पूर्व के दो बार के डिप्टी प्रेसिडेंट रहे व अनुभवी के साथ कार्यकुशल संजीव कुमार चौधरी उर्फ टुन्नू चौधरी के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ेगा व वर्तमान उपाध्यक्ष हरिशंकर सिंह व महामंत्री सतीश कुमार सिंह की पूरी टीम इसमें उनका कंधे से कंधा मिला साथ देगी।

आज यूनियन में कर्मचारियों के द्वारा चयनित कमेटी मेंबर अपने संवैधानिक अधिकारों से कार्य कर सकें व आगामी निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी अपना हिस्से का काम कर सकें। ऐसी व्यवस्था लाना इस टीम की प्राथमिकता है। सभा में जेपी चौधरी, मनोज मिश्रा, मोहम्मद रफीक, संजीव तिवारी, प्रदीप पंडित, मोहम्मद वसीम, विकास दास, मंजीत सिंह, पी एल एस राव, सुबोध श्रीवास्तव, अशोक गुप्ता, जोगिंदर सिंह जोगी, राकेश कुमार सिंह, हरिशंकर सिंह, सतीश सिंह और टुन्नू चौधरी ने अपने विचार रखे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजजों ने कहा- देश में हालात बदतर हो सकते हैं, गुजरात के हाल तो दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र से भी बुरे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें