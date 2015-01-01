पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:अल्लामा इकबाल के जन्मदिवस पर मनाया गया उर्दू दिवस, नफरतों का अंधेरा बुलाता रहा, मैं चिराग ए मोहब्बत जलाता रहा, पर खूब बजीं तालियां

जमशेदपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • इस मुशायरे का आगाज कुरान की तिलावत से हुई

अल्लामा इकबाल के जन्मदिवस पर एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम हाईस्कूल में उर्दू दिवस मनाया गया। इसमें एक शाम अल्लामा इकबाल के नाम मुशायरे का आयोजन किया गया। इसकी अध्यक्षता मेहताब अनवर और संचालन शाहनवाज हसन ने किया। इस मुशायरे का आगाज कुरान की तिलावत से हुई। इसके बाद तमाम शायरों ने अपने-अपने कलाम प्रस्तुत किए।

सरफराज अहमद, शाह साबिर जमशेदपुर ई मंजूर आलम, साबरी सकलेन मुश्तक शोएब अख्तर ने अगर दूर जाती है मां बहुत याद आती है मां... रूल जमील अहमद नफरतों का अंधेरा बुलाता रहा मैं चिराग-ए-मोहब्बत जलाता रहा...आदि लोगों ने कलाम प्रस्तुत किया। अशरफ अली, अशरफ अखलाक जमशेदपुर, वरुण प्रभात, मास्टर हबीबी, जफर इकबाल, रामायण रिजवान औरंगाबाद और अजीत मुश्ताक और आखिर में अध्यक्षता कर रहे मेहताब अनवर ने अपनी कलाम प्रस्तुत की। अंत में धन्यवाद ज्ञापन डॉ. वकील ने किया। मुशायरे में मुख्य अतिथि करीम सिटी कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डॉ. रियाज अहमद एवं अतिथि डॉ. अजय कुमार मिश्रा अादि थे।

