रेलवे:जुगसलाई आरओबी पर वाहनों का परिचालन जुलाई से शुरू हाेगा, दो लाख को जाम से मिलेगी निजात, 54 घरों काे किया जाना है शिफ्ट

जुगसलाई रेल ओवरब्रिज (आरओबी) पर जुलाई 2021 से वाहनों का परिचालन शुरू हो जाएगा। इससे इलाके की कम से कम दो लाख की आबादी को रेलवे क्राॅसिंग पर लगने वाले जाम से निजात मिल जाएगी। कार्य एजेंसियों ने डीसी सूरज कुमार को आरओबी का काम जुलाई में पूरा होने का भरोसा दिया है। उपायुक्त कार्यालय में डीसी आरओबी व एनएच-33 के चौड़ीकरण में आ रही परेशानियों के निराकरण के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों व कंपनी के प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक बुलाई थी।

आरओबी के पहुंच पथ के लिए 54 घरों काे शिफ्ट किया जाना है। इन घरों का निर्माण टाटा स्टील व नुवोको सीमेंट कंपनी सीएसआर के तहत कराएगी। डीसी ने दोनों औद्योगिक प्रतिष्ठान के प्रतिनिधियों को घर निर्माण की सामग्री की आपूर्ति करने का कहा है।

एनएच-33 के चौड़ीकरण के लिए होगा बदलाव

एनएच-33 के चौड़ीकरण के काम में मानगो पारडीह चौक से डिमना चौक के बीच कई तरह की परेशानी आ रही है। इस कारण निर्माण कार्य बाधित हो रहा है। एनएचएआई के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्ट कर्नल एएस कपूर ने डीसी से निर्माण कार्य में आ रही परेशानी की जानकारी दी थी। इसके बाद डीसी ने उन सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों को बुलाया था, जिसके कारण निर्माण कार्य बाधित हो रहा है। डीसी ने कहा कि पानी की पाइपलाइन को सड़क के किनारे शिफ्ट किया जाए। गेल इंडिया की गैस पाइपलाइन के लिए भी सर्वे कराने का आदेश डीसी ने दिया। बैठक में एनएचएआई के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्ट कर्नल एएस कपूर, एडीसी प्रदीप प्रसाद, डीआरडीए के निदेशक सौरव कुमार सिन्हा, डीटीओ दिनेश कुमार रंजन सहित आदि लोग थे।

