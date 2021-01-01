पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • Vishal, MD, Plant Head Vishal, Tinplate And Wire Company At Tata Motors Will Inspect The Parade; There Will Be No Cultural Events This Time Due To Corona

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झंडोत्तोलन:टाटा मोटर्स में प्लांट हेड विशाल, टिनप्लेट व तार कंपनी में एमडी करेंगे परेड का निरीक्षण; कोरोना के कारण इस बार सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे

जमशेदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • तार कंपनी व जेम्को में एमडी नीरजकांत झंडा फहराएंगे
  • टिनप्लेट कंपनी में पएम आरएन मूर्ति झंडे को सलामी देंगे

गणतंत्र दिवस पर टाटा मोटर्स के प्लांट हेड विशाल बादशाह सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे टेल्को सुमंत मुलगांवकर स्टेडियम में झंडा फहराएंगे। कंपनी के सुरक्षा कर्मियों की उपस्थिति में वे झंडे को सलामी देंगे। मौके पर टाटा मोटर्स के पांच नए मॉडल की गाड़ियां प्रदर्शित की जाएंगी। कोरोना के कारण इस बार सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे। स्कूली बच्चे झांकी भी नहीं निकालेंगे। सिर्फ परेड होगी। उधर, तार कंपनी व जेम्को में एमडी नीरजकांत झंडा फहराएंगे। टिनप्लेट कंपनी में पएम आरएन मूर्ति झंडे को सलामी देंगे।

इस बार स्कूली बच्चे नहीं होंगे शामिल

हर साल गणतंत्र दिवस पर टाटा मोटर्स द्वारा संचालित स्कूली बच्चों की ओर से झांकियां निकाली जाती थी, जो इस बार नहीं निकाली जाएगी। विभिन्न थीम आधारित सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन भी नहीं होगा। इस बार न तो स्कूली बच्चे परेड करेंगे और नहीं किसी तरह का आयोजन होगा। बीते 15 अगस्त में जिस तरह झंडोत्तोलन कार्यक्रम कम लोगों की उपस्थिति व सादगी से मनाया, उसी प्रकार यह आयोजन भी होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser