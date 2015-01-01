पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • Wife's Charge Conductor Pushed Husband By Bus, Post mortem Of The Body Of Engineer Rajiv Ranjan Will Be Done Today, The Family Arrived From The Village

अंतिम संस्कार:पत्नी का आरोप-पति को कंडक्टर ने बस से दिया धक्का, आज होगा इंजीनियर राजीव रंजन के शव का पोस्टमार्टम, गांव से पहुंचे परिजन

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मृतक की दो साल के बेटी अदिति की स्थिति अब भी गंभीर है

सोनारी में मरीन ड्राइव स्थित काली मंदिर के पास अमर ज्योति बस से गिरकर इंजीनियर राजीव रंजन सिंह (36 वर्ष) की मौत मामले में पत्नी ममता कुमारी ने बस चालक और कंडक्टर पर कार्रवाई की मांग की। मृतक की दो साल के बेटी अदिति की स्थिति अब भी गंभीर है। टीएमएच में उसका इलाज चल रहा है। इधर, राजीव रंजन सिंह के शव का पोस्टमार्टम मंगलवार को नहीं हुआ। बड़े भाई संजीव सिंह और भतीजा हेमंत सिंह मंगलवार देर रात मोतिहारी से शहर पहुंचे। बुधवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम होगा। पिता शिवनाथ सिंह सदमे में हैं। चालक और कंडक्टर पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर परिजनों ने मंगलवार को सोनारी थाना में लिखित आवेदन दिया, जिसमें कहा है कि चालक और कंडक्टर की लापरवाही से पति और बेटी बस से गिरे। पत्नी के बयान पर चालक और कंडक्टर के खिलाफ़ केस दर्ज किया गया है। दोनों फिलहाल फरार हैं। पुलिस ने बस को जब्त कर थाना में रखा है। राजीव रंजन सिंह की मौत से पत्नी ममता कुमारी का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। पत्नी ने चालक और कंडक्टर पर पति की हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। उसने कहा कंडक्टर ने पति और बेटी को चलती बस से धक्का दे दिया, जिससे उनके पति की मौत हो गई।

टीएमएच में भर्ती दाे साल की बेटी की हालत गंभीर

ममता कुमारी ने बताया- बस पर सामान चढ़ाने के दौरान पति का कंडक्टर से विवाद हुआ था। पति समान केबिन में डालना चाहते थे, जबकि कंडक्टर ने सामान अपनी सीट पर ले जाने की बात कही थी। इसी बात पर दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ था। जिस पर दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को मोतिहारी पहुंचने पर देख लेने की धमकी दी थी। उन्हें शक है कि बच्ची को उल्टी कराने के दौरान पति और बेटी को चलती बस से धक्का दे दिया गया। उन्हें पति की दुर्घटना में मौत होने की जानकारी भी नहीं दी गई। चालक और कंडक्टर बस को नया पुल के पास छोड़ भाग निकले। बस का दरवाजा को खोल वह किसी तरह नीचे उतरी। पुलिस द्वारा उन्हें घटना की जानकारी दी गई। पत्नी ने बताया- वह अपने बेटे अमोल (6) के साथ स्लीपर सीट पर थी। बेटी की तबीयत खराब हुई तो पति उसे उल्टी कराने गेट के पास ले गए। पत्नी ने बताया वे लोग बेंगलुरु से दुर्गा पूजा में अपनी मायके बारीडीह आए थे। दीवाली और छठ मनाने मोतिहारी के राजा बाजार स्थित तेलुआ घाट जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान बस से गिरने से पति राजीव की मौत हो गई। चालक व कंडक्टर के खिलाफ पत्नी के बयान पर केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पत्नी ने बताया है कि पति बेटी को उल्टी कराने गेट के पास गए थे। इस दौरान दोनों चलती बस से गिर गए।

-रेणु गुप्ता, थाना प्रभारी, सोनारी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें