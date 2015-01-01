पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दैनिक भास्कर द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव:लकी ड्रॉ से कूपन निकाल जीतें सोना-चांदी के सिक्केे घरेलू इस्तेमाल में आने वाले ढेर सारे आकर्षक उपहार, त्योहार पर 30 नवंबर तक जमकर करें शॉपिंग

जमशेदपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • आपको लकी कूपन में अपना नाम, मोबाइल नंबर जैसी जानकारियां भरकर वहां रखे ड्रॉप बॉक्स में डाल देना है

दुर्गा पूजा मेंं बाजार पहले की तरह फिर से गुलजार हैं। खरीदारी के अनुभव को और भी रोमांचक व यादगार बनाने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर लेकर आया है द ग्रेट पूजा उत्सव शॉपिंग एक्सपीरिएंस। दैनिक भास्कर पूजा उत्सव से जुड़े प्रतिष्ठानों में प्रत्येक खरीदारी पर आपको लकी कूपन मिलेगा।

आपको लकी कूपन में अपना नाम, मोबाइल नंबर जैसी जानकारियां भरकर वहां रखे ड्रॉप बॉक्स में डाल देना है। लकी ड्रॉ से कूपन निकालकर भाग्यशाली विजेताओं का चयन किया जाएगा। विजेताओं को सोना-चांदी के सिक्के, एलईडी टीवी, फ्रिज, वाशिंग मशीन, माइक्रोओवन, कूलर, आरओ, गैसस्टोव, जैसे घरेलू इस्तेमाल में आने वाले ढेर सारे आकर्षक उपहार मिलेंगे।

इलेक्ट्रोक्रॉफ्ट में लकी ड्रॉ में तीसरे ग्राहक को निकला साइड बाई साइड रेफ्रिजिरेटर

प्रमुख कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल ब्रैंड एलजी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के इलेक्ट्रोक्रॉफ्ट शॉपी ने लकी ड्रॉ ऑफर ख्‍वाहिशों से खुशियों तक सीजन 2 के तीसरे लकी ग्राहक जमशेदपुर के मनोज हेंब्रम ने इलेक्ट्रोक्रॉफ्ट से एलजी का एक सेमी आटोमैटिक वॉशिंग मशीन खरीदा, जिनको लक्की ड्रॉ में एलजी का साइड बाइ साइड रेफ्रिजरेटर निकला है, इसकी कीमत 114000 है। इलेक्ट्रोक्राफ्ट के मालिक रमेश सिंघानिया ने रविंदर सिंह को बधाई दी। इलेक्ट्रोक्राफ्ट के मार्केटिंग मैनेजर, सुदीप दास भी मौजूद थे। ख्वाहिशों से खुशियों तक सीजन 2 लकी ड्रॉ सात सप्ताह तक चलेगा और ड्रॉ हर सप्ताह निकाले जाएंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त त्‍योहारों के दिन जैसे धनतेरस, दीवाली व भाई दूज पर बम्पर ड्रॉ निकाला जाएगा।

