पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • Woman Arrested With Two Sugar Brown Sugar From Devnagar, Seized Liquor In Burma Mines, Campaign In Kadma, Bishtupur, Bagbeda, Parasudih, Sitaramdera

अभियान:देवनगर से महिला दो पुड़िया ब्राउन शुगर के साथ गिरफ्तार, बर्मामाइंस में शराब जब्त, कदमा, बिष्टुपुर, बागबेड़ा, परसुडीह, सीतारामडेरा में चला अभियान

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • बिरसानगर थाना अंतर्गत जो नंबर बी से पुलिस ने 28 बोतल अंग्रेजी और 25 बोतल देसी शराब जब्त किया है

सीतारामडेरा थाना अंतर्गत देवनगर से पुलिस ने एक महिला को गांजा और दो पुड़िया ब्राउन शुगर के साथ गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी महिला छुटकी राव को पकड़ पुलिस ने आबकारी विभाग को सुपुर्द कर दिया। इसके अलावा बिरसानगर थाना अंतर्गत जो नंबर बी से पुलिस ने 28 बोतल अंग्रेजी और 25 बोतल देसी शराब जब्त किया है। वहां से निरुद्ध बालक नामक युवक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर आपकारी विभाग को सुपुर्द कर दिया।

वहीं, आरोपी का मामा मौके से भाग निकला। इधर, बर्मामाइंस थाना अंतर्गत मुस्लिम बस्ती से छापेमारी के दौरान पुलिस ने मंगलवार की शाम 10 लीटर देसी शराब जब्त किया। शराब बेचने की आरोपी महिला मौके से भाग निकली। कदमा थाना क्षेत्र से 10, बिष्टुपुर थाना क्षेत्र से 20, बागबेड़ा से 40, परसुडीह से 80, सीतारामडेरा से 25 और एमजीएम थाना क्षेत्र से 8, सिदगोड़ा से 5 लीटर देसी शराब जब्त किया। अभियान आगे भी चलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें