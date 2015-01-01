पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना का डर:राजनगर-बेल्हवार पथ पर जानलेवा बना पेड़, पेड़ से टकराकर वाहन चालक हो रहे हैं घायल

राजनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजनगर-मधुबनी आरडब्ल्यूडी मुख्य पथ पर बेल्हवार-परिहारपुर चौर के मध्य सड़क के किनारे स्थित कदम्ब का पेड़ दुर्घटना का सबब बन चुका है। इस पेड़ से टकरा कर दर्जनों दो पहिया वाहन सवार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो कर अस्पताल की शरण में जा चुके हैं।

वहीं अनेकों चार पहिया वाहन सवार भी उक्त पेड़ से टकराने के कारण दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए हैं। खास तौर से कुहासे के दिनों में अधिक दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। परन्तु मधुबनी से लौकहा स्थित भारत-नेपाल की सीमा तथा फुलपरास स्थित फोर लेन सड़क को जोड़ने वाली इस महत्वपूर्ण सड़क पर चौबीसों घंटे भारी व हल्के वाहनों की आवाजाही लगी रहती है।

इस कारण उक्त जानलेवा कदम्ब के पेड़ से टकरा कर कभी भी भयंकर दुर्घटना की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। बता दें कि राजनगर-मधुबनी मुख्य पथ के चौड़ीकरण से पूर्व यह कदम्ब का पेड़ अपेक्षाकृत सड़क से तक़रीबन चार फीट उत्तर दिशा में स्थित था। इस कारण उक्त कदम्ब के पेड़ से किसी प्रकार का नुकसान नहीं होता था।

परन्तु दशक पूर्व जब उक्त सड़क की चौड़ाई बढ़ाई गयी तो वह पेड़ सड़क के ठीक बगल में पड़ गया। यहीं से शुरू हो गया आये दिन होने वाली दुर्घटनाओं का सिलसिला। परन्तु जनहित से जुड़ी इस महत्वपूर्ण समस्या की ओर की न तो विभागीय आलाधिकारियों का ध्यान जा रहा है और न ही प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों का।

क्या लोगों को काल का ग्रास बनाने वाले इस कदम्ब के पेड़ को तब हटाया जाएगा,जब उस स्थान पर भयंकर दुर्घटना घट जायेगी? इसका जवाब किसी के पास नहीं है और लोग हादसे का शिकार हो रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें