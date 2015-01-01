पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:फुटबॉल मैच देखने साइकिल से जा रहे 65 वर्षीय किसान को 407 ने मारी टक्कर, मौत; लोगों ने सड़क जाम किया

सरायकेला3 घंटे पहले
  • सरायकेला-खरसावां में आधे घंटे में तीन अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटना, दो की मौत

सरायकेला-खरसावां जिले में मंगलवार को तीन अलग-अलग स्थानों पर हादसों में बुजुर्ग समेत दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 3 लोग घायल हुए। तीनों दुर्घटना दोपहर 2 बजे से ढाई बजे के बीच घटी। सरायकेला थाना अंतर्गत दुगनी के समीप मंगलवार दोपहर करीब 2.30 बजे सड़क दुर्घटना में साइकिल सवार 65 वर्षीय पूर्णचंद्र महतो की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। विजय ग्राम निवासी पूर्णचंद्र महतो पेशे से किसान थे। वे मंगलवार दोपहर साइकिल से मुंडाटांड गांव फुटबॉल मैच देखने जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान पीछे से 407 ने टक्कर मार दी।

घटनास्थल पर ही पूर्णचंद्र की मौत हो गई। लगातार घट रही सड़क दुर्घटनाओं से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने पूर्ण चंद्र की मौत के बाद कुछ देर के लिए मुख्य सड़क जाम कर दिया। ग्रामीण मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर स्पीड ब्रेकर लगाने और सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को नियंत्रित करने की मांग कर रहे थेे। पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा समझाने बुझाने के बाद ग्रामीणों ने स्वत: जाम हटा लिया।

