हादसा:सड़क दुर्घटना में श्री सीमेंट कंपनी का कर्मी हुआ गंभीर रूप से घायल

सरायकेला4 घंटे पहले
  • इसी क्रम में गोविंदपुर पुल के समीप ही एक अज्ञात बोलेरो वाहन ने उनको टक्कर मार दिया

सरायकेला-खरसावां मुख्य मार्ग पर गोविंदपुर पुल के समीप घटी एक सड़क दुर्घटना में सरायकेला के हंसाहुड़ी निवासी 38 वर्षीय उत्तम कुमार दास गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। देर शाम तकरीबन 7:30 बजे घटी उक्त सड़क दुर्घटना के संबंध में बताया जा रहा है कि श्री सीमेंट कंपनी में काम करने वाले उत्तम अपने बाइक से ड्यूटी से वापस घर की ओर वापस लौट रहे थे।

इसी क्रम में गोविंदपुर पुल के समीप ही एक अज्ञात बोलेरो वाहन ने उनको टक्कर मार दिया। जिसमें उत्तम पुल के नीचे नदी में जा गिरे। ग्रामीणों ने उत्तम को बाहर निकालते हुए सरायकेला पुलिस को घटना की सूचना दी। मौके पर सरायकेला पुलिस ने पहुंचकर घायल उत्तम को सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां चिकित्सकों द्वारा प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद गंभीर अवस्था को देखते हुए उत्तम को जमशेदपुर के एमजीएम रेफर कर दिया गया।

