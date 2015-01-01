पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:40 से अधिक उम्र वालों में शुगर, टीवी कैंसर व कुष्ठ रोगियों की होगी पहचान

सरायकेला3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में 24 नवंबर से तीन माह तक चलेगा गहन जन स्वास्थ्य सर्वे अभियान

स्वास्थ्य चिकित्सा शिक्षा एवं परिवार कल्याण विभाग द्वारा सरायकेला खरसावां जिले में अगले 3 महीना तक त्रैमासिक गहण जन स्वास्थ्य सर्वे अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसका शुभारंभ 24 नवंबर से किया जाएगा। इसके लिए जिला प्रजनन एवं बाल स्वास्थ्य अिधकारी (डीआरसीएचओ) डॉ. जुझार माझी को नोडल पदाधिकारी बनाया गया है।

इस अभियान का उद्देश्य जिले में 40 साल से अधिक आयु वाले लोगों को टीवी, शुगर, बीपी, कुष्ठ रोग आदि बीमारियों के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करना तथा समय पर उनका इलाज करना है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ हिमांशु भूषण बरवार ने इस अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा प्रतिदिन का प्लानिंग तैयार किया गया है।

सभी प्रखंड के चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी करेंगे मॉनिटरिंग
अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए डीआरसीएचओ डॉक्टर जुझार माझी को नोडल पदाधिकारी बनाया गया है। सभी प्रखंड क्षेत्र में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, डीपीएम व बीपीएम को मॉनिटरिंग की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

कोरोना : जिले में मिले 3 नए संक्रमित, आठ लोग ठीक हुए
सरायकेला- खरसावां जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण कम होते जा रहा है। रविवार को मात्र 3 कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित मरीज पाये गये हैं, जबकि 8 लोग कोरोना से मुक्त हुए हैं। डीसी इकबाल आलम अंसारी ने बताया की जिले में अब तक 3543 लोग कोरोना का शिकार हुए हैं, जिसमें 3483 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब मात्र 49 एक्टिव मामले हैं, सभी व्यक्ति होम आइसोलेशन में है।

पहले राउंड में जागरूकता अभियान, दूसरे में तैयार होगी सूची

पहले राउंड में इस अभियान के अंतर्गत जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिसमें दीवार लेखन सहिया द्वारा पूर्व से ही किया जाएगा। माइकिंग एवं गांव के डाकुआ के द्वारा ग्रामीण स्तर पर गहण जन स्वास्थ्य सर्वे अभियान के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी। इसमें सखी मंडल एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सहिया को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। वहीं, अभियान के दूसरे राउंड में गांव में सहिया द्वारा प्रत्येक के घर का भ्रमण कर 40 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वाले ऐसे लोगों की सूची तैयार की जाएगी जो बीपी, शुगर या अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रसित हैं। इसमें गर्भवती महिलाओं, सांस से संबंधित बीमारी, मुंह का कैंसर ,कुष्ठ रोग, किडनी संबंधित, लीवर संबंधित अत्यधिक मोटापा आदि जैसे गंभीर रोगों को शामिल किया गया है।

