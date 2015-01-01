पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:घाट से एक ट्रैक्टर जब्त, आठ नामजद सहित 10 कारोबारियों के खिलाफ थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज

श्यामसुंदरपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूचना लीक होने से चंदनपुर सुवर्णरेखा नदी घाट पर अधिकारियों की छापेमारी से पहले ही भागे बालू के अवैध कारोबारी

शुक्रवार की सुबह सात से आठ बजे के बीच जिला खनन निरीक्षक राहुल कुमार तथा चाकुलिया अंचलाधिकारी देवदुलाल उरांव ने संयुक्त रूप से श्यामसुंदरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के चंदनपुर सुवर्णरेखा नदी तट पर छापेमारी अभियान चलाया। सूचना लीक होने की वजह से अधिकांश कारोबारी मौके से फरार हो गए। इस दौरान छापेमारी के लिए जा रही टीम ने एक बिना नंबर के सोनालिका ट्रैक्टर जब्त कर श्यामसुंदरपुर थाना को सुपुर्द किया। ट्रैक्टर पर करीब 100 सीएफटी बालू लदा था। पहली बार एक साथ इतने बड़े पैमाने पर अवैध कारोबारियों के खिलाफ छापेमारी की गई है। इससे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है। इस दौरान एक ट्रैक्टर जब्त किया गया।

वहीं 8 नामजद सहित दस कारोबारियों के खिलाफ थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। बीते कई दिनों से खनन विभाग को लगातार सूचना मिल रही थी कि चंदनपुर में बिना लीज के भारी मात्रा में बालू का अवैध खनन कर सरकार के राजस्व का चूना लगाया जा रहा है। इस सूचना के आधार पर खनन निरीक्षक तथा सीओ अवैध बालू खनन स्थल चंदनपुर अवैध बालू घाट पर छापामारी करने पहुंचे थे। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि छापामारी के पूर्व करीब 25 से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर अवैध बालू का उठाव कर रहे थे। छापेमारी की सूचना पूर्व में मिल जाने के कारण सभी अपनी गाड़ी लेकर भाग गए। इस बीच एक गाड़ी चढ़ाई पर नहीं चढ़ सकी। इस वजह से वह छापामारी टीम के हत्थे चढ़ गई। उसे रोककर अधिकारियों ने जांच पड़ताल करना चाहा, तब तक गाड़ी से कूदकर चालक फरार हो गया। वहीं छापामारी की भनक लगते ही ट्रैक्टर पर बालू लोड कर रहे मजदूर घाट से फरार हो गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, ट्रम्प बोले- 24 घंटे के अंदर पहला टीका लगेगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें