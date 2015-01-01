पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंकार:लापता महिला पति के साथ रहने से किया इंकार

श्यामसुंदरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • पति निरंजन दास की उपस्थिति में अपना संबंध विच्छेद करने की बात कही

श्यामसुंदरपुर की लापता महिला कल्पना दास रविवार को श्यामसुंदरपुर थाना पहुंची। महिला ने स्वेच्छा से घर से बाहर रहने की बात कही। साथ ही उसने अपने पति के साथ रहने से इंकार कर दिया।

पति निरंजन दास की उपस्थिति में अपना संबंध विच्छेद करने की बात कही। कल्पना बीस दिन पहले घर से चाकुलिया जाने की बात कहकर घर से निकली थी। महिला श्यामसुंदरपुर की स्वास्थ्य सहिया है। उसके तीन बच्चे हैं।

