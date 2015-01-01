पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर ठगों पर शिकंजा:सारठ से 14.31 लाख रुपए कैश के साथ 10 साइबर अपराधी गिरफ्तार

आरोपियों से बरामद कैश, मोबाइल व अन्य सामान।
  • 22 मोबाइल, 35 सिम कार्ड, 1 चेकबुक, 5 बाइक, 2 फोर व्हीलर बरामद

पुलिस ने साइबर ठगी के आरोप में सारठ थाना क्षेत्र से 10 साइबर अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। बुधवार को एसपी अश्विनी कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी सारठ थाना के पिंडारी और कपसा गांव से हुई है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से 14 लाख 31 हजार 500 रुपए कैश के अलावा 22 मोबाइल, 35 सिम कार्ड, 1 चेकबुक, 5 बाइक, 2 चार पहिया वाहन भी बरामद किया गया है।

पकड़े गए आरोपियों में इल्ताफ अंसारी, जोहार अंसारी, सुरफान अंसारी, अफरीदी शेख, सद्दाम शेख, जुनैद अंसारी, सुफियान अंसारी, अफजल अंसारी, कुदरत अंसारी और हमीदुल हसन का नाम शामिल है।

आरोपियों के बारे में जानकारी देती पुलिस।
इस तरह करते थे ठगी

  • फर्जी मोबाइल नंबर से फर्जी बैंक पदाधिकारी बनकर आम लोगों को ATM बंद होने और उसे चालू कराने के लिए बताया जाता था। इसके बाद रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर पर आए OTP को पूछ अकाउंट से पैसों की निकासी कर ली जाती थी।
  • KYC अपडेट कराने के नाम पर आम लोगों से OTP नंबर और आधार कार्ड का नंबर पूछ लेते थे। उनके आधार लिंक खाता से रुपए की ठगी कर लेते थे।
  • PhonePe/Paytm Money Request भेजकर उनसे OTP मांग कर रुपए की ठगी की जाती थी।
