  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  2 Trains Going From Ranchi To Bengal Every Day, But There Is Not A Single One For Those Going To Bihar And UP On Election And Diwali, How Will The Festival Be Celebrated

रेलवे की अनदेखी:रांची से रोज 2 ट्रेनें जा रहीं बंगाल, पर चुनाव व दिवाली पर बिहार-यूपी जानेवालों के लिए एक भी नहीं, कैसे मनेगा त्योहार

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रेन नहीं चलने से पटना जाने के लिए 300 की जगह खर्च करने पड़ रहे 20 हजार रुपए

दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे प्रतिदिन रांची से पश्चिम बंगाल के लिए दो ट्रेनें चला रहा है। पैसेंजर नहीं मिलने के कारण ट्रेनें खाली जा रही हैं। दूसरी ओर बिहार जाने वाले हजारों यात्री परेशान हैं, लेकिन रेलवे बिहार के लिए केवल एक दिन 18 नवंबर को रांची से पटना और जयनगर के लिए एक-एक ट्रेन चलाएगा। झारखंड में सबसे अधिक बिहार के लोग रहते हैं; अभी वहां विधानसभा का चुनाव है, सबसे बड़ा त्योहार छठ करीब है, ऐसे में त्योहार मनाने या वोट डालने के लिए अपने गांव-घर जाने के लिए लोग परेशान हैं। लोगों को मजबूरन मोटी रकम खर्च कर निजी वाहनों से अपने गांव जाना पड़ रहा है।

लेकिन, रेलवे के रुख से यही लगता है कि वह झारखंड में रहे बिहार के लोगों को ट्रेन सेवा नहीं देना चाहता है। इस विषय पर कोलकाता में बैठे रेलवे के जिम्मेवार अफसर पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि रांची से कोलकाता के लिए प्रतिदिन दो ट्रेनें और त्योहार होने के बावजूद बिहार के लिए एक भी ट्रेन नहीं? इसका जवाब देने की जगह दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे के मुख्यालय में बैठे अधिकारी ने वजह बताने की जगह रांची रेल डिवीजन से बात करने की नसीहत दे दी। जबकि, ट्रेन परिचालन के चीफ प्रभाष दनसाना हैं।

बिहार के लिए 18 को चलेगी सिर्फ 2 ट्रेन, चुनाव में गांव जाने वालों के पास निजी वाहनों के अलावा दूसरा विकल्प नहीं

2 बड़े सवाल...

  • राज्य सरकार ने 8 नवंबर से झारखंड से अन्य राज्यों में बसों को चलाने की अनुमति दे दी है, तो रेलवे बिहार और यूपी के लिए ट्रेन चलाने को क्यों तैयार नहीं है
  • ट्रेन नहीं चलने के कारण झारखंड में रह रहे बिहार के लोग वाेटिंग नहीं कर पा रहे

सरकार को बताकर शुरू किया ट्रेन

3 अक्टूबर को रांची रेल डिवीजन के एडीआरएम अजीत सिंह यादव ने राज्य के परिवहन सचिव को पत्र लिखकर 28 ट्रेनों का परिचालन करने की सूचना दी थी। इसके बाद दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे ने रांची से कोलकाता के बीच दो ट्रेनें, मुंबई और यशवंतपुर के लिए एक ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू कर दिया, लेकिन झारखंड सरकार ने कोई आपत्ति नहीं जताई है। ट्रेनें चल रही हैं।

इन ट्रेनों के चलने से कवर हो जाएगा पूरा बिहार... 12 महीने इनमें रहती है वेटिंग की स्थिति

  • रांची-जयनगर एक्सप्रेस- धनबाद, देवघर, झाझा, बराैनी, बेगूसराय, समस्तीपुर, दरभंगा, मधुबनी, जयनगर।
  • रांची-पटना एक्सप्रेस- गया, पटना, जहानाबाद, सहित बिहार के आसपास जिलों के लोग इससे सफर करते हैं।
  • रांची-पटना जनशताब्दी- रांची पटना के बीच रीढ़ का काम करता है रांची-पटना जनशताब्दी ट्रेन, काफी यात्री
  • हटिया-पटना एक्सप्रेस- गया, जहानाबाद होकर पटना जाने वाली इस ट्रेन के यात्रियों को पटना से दूसरी ट्रेन मिल जाती है।
  • रांची-भागलपुर एक्सप्रेस- देवघर, दुमका, झाझा, जमुई, सुल्तानगंज और भागलपुर।
  • हटिया-पटना पाटलिपुत्र एक्सप्रेस- पटना जाने के लिए जसीडीही-माेकामा होती हुई पटना पहुंचती है।
  • हटिया-गोरखपुर मौर्य एक्सप्रेस- बराैनी, समस्तीपुर, मुज्जफरपुर, सीवान, साेनपुर, गाेरखपुर।
  • हटिया-पुर्णियाकाेर्ट एक्सप्रेस- पटना, माेकामा, बराैनी, बेगूसराय, खगड़िया, सहरसा, पूर्णिया।

मरीजाें पर भी रहम नहीं

हटिया से एर्नाकुलम जानेवाली एर्नाकुलम एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से ज्यादातर मरीज सीएमसी वेल्लोर इलाज कराने जाते हैं। मरीजों के लिए ही इस ट्रेन की शुरुआत की गई थी, लेकिन इस ट्रेन के बंद होने से कैंसर, किडनी सहित गंभीर बीमारी के मरीजों को परेशानी हो रही है।

अधिकारियों को उम्मीद... कुछ ट्रेनों को चलाने की मिलेगी अनुमति

उम्मीद है कि सेामवार को रेल मंत्रालय देशभर में और ट्रेनों को चलाने का अनाउंसमेंट करेगा।
-डीजे नारायण, एडीजी पीईर, रेल मंत्रालय

रांची से बंगाल के लिए प्रतिदिन दो ट्रेन और बिहार के लिए एक भी ट्रेन नहीं चलने के सवाल पर मैं कुछ नहीं बोलूंगा, रांची डीआरएम से बात कीजिए, वही इसका जवाब देंगे।
-प्रभाष दनसाना, चीफ ऑपरेटिंग मैनेजर, दक्षिण-पूर्व रेल मुख्यालय

उम्मीद है कि बिहार-यूपी के लिए कुछ ट्रेनें चलेंगी। वैसे सप्ताह में दरभंगा-हैदराबाद के बीच तो ट्रेन चल ही रही है।
-नीरज अंबष्ठ, डीआरएम

