लालू यादव की तबीयत बिगड़ी:रिम्स में इलाज करा रहे लालू का क्रिएटिनिन लेवल बढ़ा, डॉक्टरों ने कहा- पड़ सकती है डायलिसिस की जरूरत

रांची।29 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
लालू यादव रिम्स डायरेक्टर के बंगले में रहकर अपना इलाज करा रहे हैं। पिछले दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए उन्हें रिम्स डायरेक्टर के बंगले में शिफ्ट किया गया था।
  • रिम्स के डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक लालू की तबीयत बिगड़ने का एक बड़ा कारण मानसिक तनाव है

चारा घोटाले में सजा काट रहे राजद सुप्रीमो लालू यादव की तबीयत बिगड़ गई है। लालू का रांची के रिम्स अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। वहां उनका डायबिटीज के कारण क्रिएटिनिन लेवल बढ़ गया है। इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक अगर उनकी हेल्थ में ऐसे ही गिरावट जारी रही तो कुछ ही दिनों में डायलिसिस की जरूरत पड़ सकती है। रिम्स की तरफ से इसकी जानकारी हाईकोर्ट को भी दे दी गई है। हाई कोर्ट ने रिम्स प्रबंधन से लालू यादव की हेल्थ रिपोर्ट मांगी थी।

25 फीसदी काम कर रही है किडनी
डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक लालू यादव की 25% किडनी ही काम कर रही है। पहले की अपेक्षा हाल ही में इसमें 10 फीसदी की गिरावट आई है। अगर इसमें 10-12 फीसदी की और गिरावट आई तो उन्हें डायलिसिस की जरूरत पड़ सकती है।

डॉक्टरों की बढ़ी चिंता
लालू यादव जब रिम्स में भर्ती हुए थे तब उनकी किडनी 3बी के स्टेज में थी। अब यह स्टेज-4 में पहुंच गया है। दो साल तक इन्सुलिन और चिकित्सकों की देख-रेख में किडनी ने बेहतर काम किया था, लेकिन अब एक बार फिर यह बिगड़ने लगी है। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक अगर कोरोना के संक्रमण का खतरा नहीं होता, तो बेहतर इलाज के लिए लालू को एम्स भी भेजा जा सकता था।

मानसिक तनाव में भी हैं लालू
डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ने का एक बड़ा कारण मानसिक तनाव है। वे बिहार चुनाव को लेकर लगातार चिंतित हैं। खाने-पीने पर भी ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। वहीं, कोर्ट में उनकी जमानत की तारिख भी लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसी उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी कि 6 नवंबर को उन्हें जमानत मिल जाएगी, लेकिन अब हाईकोर्ट ने सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 27 नवंबर दी है।

23 दिसंबर 2017 से जेल में हैं लालू यादव
लालू को चारा घोटाला के देवघर ट्रेजरी केस में 23 दिसम्बर 2017 को दोषी करार दिया था। तब से वे जेल में हैं। उन्हें 17 मार्च 2018 को तबीयत बिगड़ने पर पहले रिम्स, फिर दिल्ली एम्स में भर्ती किया गया था। इलाज के लिए कोर्ट ने 11 मई 2018 को उन्हें छह हफ्ते की जमानत दी थी। इसे बढ़ाकर 14 अगस्त, फिर 27 अगस्त 2018 कर दिया गया। कोर्ट ने 30 अगस्त 2018 को लालू को कोर्ट में सरेंडर करने का निर्देश दिया था। इसके बाद से वे रिम्स में भर्ती हैं।

रिम्स डायरेक्टर के बंगले में रहकर इलाज करा रहे
फिलहाल लालू यादव रिम्स डायरेक्टर के बंगले में रहकर अपना इलाज करा रहे हैं। पिछले दिनों कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए उन्हें रिम्स के पेइंग वार्ड से रिम्स डायरेक्टर के बंगले में शिफ्ट किया गया था। लालू को शुगर के साथ-साथ लगभग 11 अन्य बीमारियों ने भी अपने चपेट में ले रखा है। इनमें हाई ब्लड प्रेशर, हार्ट, किडनी की बीमारी भी शामिल है।

