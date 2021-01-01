पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नौकरी:झारखंड में डॉक्टर बनने पर 3 साल सरकारी अस्पतालों में नौकरी जरूरी, मुख्यमंत्री ने 31 जनवरी तक मांगा प्रस्ताव

रांची3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • 10 साल नौकरी करने का बॉन्ड भरा तो पीजी मेडिकल सीटों में मिलेगा 15 प्रतिशत आरक्षण
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग प्रस्ताव तैयार करने में जुट गया

झारखंड के सरकारी मेडिकल काॅलेजाें से एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई करने वालाें काे 3 साल तक राज्य के सरकारी अस्पतालाें में नाैकरी करनी हाेगी। एडमिशन के समय ही बाॅन्ड भरवाया जाएगा। काेई छात्र 10 साल तक सरकार के साथ काम करने काे तैयार हैं ताे उन्हें राज्य के मेडिकल काॅलेजाें में पीजी में एडमिशन में प्राथमिकता मिलेगी। कुल पीजी सीटाें में से 15 फीसदी सीटें ऐसे छात्राें के लिए आरक्षित होंंगी।

मुख्यमंत्री ने इस संबंध में 31 जनवरी तक प्रस्ताव मांगा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग प्रस्ताव तैयार करने में जुट गया है। जल्द ही प्रस्ताव काे कैबिनेट में रखा जाएगा। अभी राज्य के मेडिकल काॅलेजाें से पीजी करने वाले छात्राें के लिए 3 साल सरकारी नाैकरी करने की बाध्यता है। ऐसा नहीं करने पर 30 लाख हर्जाना वसूला जाता है। छात्रवृत्ति की राशि भी एकमुश्त वापस करनी हाेती है।

बाॅन्ड ताेड़ने पर 50 लाख रुपए तक का हर्जाना

एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस काेर्स में एडमिशन के वक्त भरवाए जा रहे बाॅन्ड का उल्लंघन करने पर उनसे 20 से 50 लाख रुपए तक का हर्जाना वसूला जाएगा। प्रस्ताव में यह भी कहा गया है कि डाॅक्टरी की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद वह ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सरकारी अस्पतालाें में अपनी सेवाएं देंगे। उन्हें सीएचसी और पीएचसी में सेवा देनी हाेगी।

राज्य काे हर साल मिलेंगे करीब 1000 डाॅक्टर

इस व्यवस्था के लागू हाेने से राज्य सरकार काे हर साल 700 से 1000 डाॅक्टर मिलेंगे। रिम्स में 250, जमशेदपुर में 100, धनबाद में 50, पलामू-दुमका और हजारीबाग मेडिकल कॉलेज (अभी स्थगित) में 100-100 एमबीबीएस सीटों पर एडमिशन लेने वालों को राज्य में 3 साल की अनिवार्य सेवा देनी होगी। जल्द ही कोडरमा-चाईबासा में भी मेडिकल कॉलेज शुरू होंगे। खूंटी-पाकुड़ में भी मेडिकल कॉलेज बनना है।

देश के कुछ राज्यों में है पहले से प्रावधान

  • यूपी- 2 साल अनिवार्य सेवा
  • मध्य प्रदेश- एक साल की अनिवार्य ग्रामीण सेवा
  • छत्तीसगढ़- एमबीबीएस करने के बाद दो साल की ग्रामीण सेवा का बांड

बाॅन्ड के साथ वेतन, भत्ता देना सुनिश्चित करना होगा

यह प्रस्ताव अच्छा है, लेकिन सरकार को देखना हाेगा कि जिन डॉक्टरों को बाॅन्ड के बाद नौकरी नहीं मिल पाती, उनका क्या होगा। डॉक्टरों को समय पर वेतन-भत्ता मिले, आबंटन के नाम पर महीनों सैलरी नहीं मिलती।

-डॉ. अजय कुमार सिंह, स्टेट कॉर्डिनेटर आईएमए

