एक और बैंक पर आरबीआई की सख्ती:लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के झारखंड में 48 हजार ग्राहक, अधिकतम 25 हजार निकाल सकेंगे

मुंबई/रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • झारखंड में लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की चार शाखाएं, दो रांची में
  • आरबीआई ने ग्राहकों को दिया भरोसा, किसी का पैसा नहीं डूबेगा

केंद्र सरकार ने लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक को 16 दिसंबर तक मोरेटोरियम में डाल दिया है। अब एक महीने तक इस बैंक की पूरी निगरानी रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया करेगी। इस बैंक में पैसे जमा करने वाले लोगों से आरबीआई ने कहा, घबराएं नहीं, आपका पैसा सुरक्षित है। आरबीआई ने लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक में पैसे जमा करने वाले लोगों से किसी भी तरह का पैनिक क्रिएट करने से बचने को कहा है। आरबीआई ने कहा, सभी जमाकर्ताओं के हितों की रक्षा की जाएगी। किसी का पैसा नहीं डूबेगा।

अब लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के डिपोजिटर मोरेटोरियम लागू होने से आरबीआई की मंजूरी के बिना 25,000 रुपए से अधिक नहीं निकाल पाएंगे। झारखंड में लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की चार शाखाएं हैं। इनमें रांची में दाे और जमशेदपुर में एक शाखा है। कुल 47,590 खाताधारक हैं, जिनमें से करीब 22 हजार खाताधारक रांची की दो शाखाओं में हैं। कुछ खास कामों जैसे कि इलाज, उच्च‍ शिक्षा के लिए फीस जमा करने और शादी आदि के लिए जमाकर्ता रिजर्व बैंक की अनुमति से 25 हजार रुपए से अधिक की निकासी कर सकेंगे।

आरबीआई ने अपने बयान में कहा कि उसने लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक का विलय दूसरे बैंक के साथ करने की योजना बना ली और मोरेटोरियम की अवधि खत्म होने तक लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक यह सुनिश्चित करेगा कि किसी भी जमाकर्ता के कोई परेशानी नहीं हो। लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की अधितकर शाखाएं तमिलनाडु में है, लेकिन 13 राज्यों में इसके 32 बी कैटेगरी ब्रांच और देशभर में 1047 एटीएम हैं।

इसलिए अहम है फैसला

पिछले कुछ दिनों से यह खबर आ रही थी कि लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक की वित्तीय स्थिति खराब हो चुकी है। लिहाजा बैंक को चलाते रहने के लिए पूंजी की सख्त जरूरत है। लक्ष्मी विलास बैंक के दूसरी तिमाही के नतीजों से ही उसकी खस्ता हालत का पता चलता है। बैंक का ग्रॉस नॉन परफॉर्मिंग एसेट्स 24.45 फीसदी था जो बहुत ज्यादा था। वहीं बैंक का एनपीए 7.01 दर्ज किया गया था।

