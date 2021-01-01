पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 90% Of The Selected People Did Not Receive The Information, When And Where To Take The Vaccine; 1814 Health Workers To Be Vaccinated But 1301

लापरवाही:चयनित 90% लोगों को सूचना ही नहीं मिली, कब और कहां लेनी है वैक्सीन; 1814 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगनी थी वैक्सीन मगर 1301 को ही लग पाई

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • सूचना सिस्टम में सुधार नहीं हुआ तो मई में पूरा होगा पहला फेज
  • 29 अप्रैल के बाद वैक्सीन एक्सपायर हाे जाएगी
  • जब तक मैसेजिंग सिस्टम पूरी तरह से ठीक नहीं हाेता है, यह परेशानी बनी रहेगी

वैक्सीन लॉचिंग के 9 दिन बीत चुके हैं। कई लोग वैक्सीन नहीं ले रहे हैं। कई ऐसे लोग हैं, जो सिस्टम की लापरवाही से वैक्सीन नहीं ले पा रहे हैं। अभी तक जिला प्रशासन की ओर से मैसेजिंग सिस्टम ठीक नहीं किया गया है। इस कारण जिनको वैक्सीन लगवानी थी, वो नहीं लगवा पाए, क्योंकि ऐसे लगभग 90 प्रतिशत लोग हैं, जिन्हें मैसेज ही नहीं मिला था कि उन्हें कब और कहां वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए आना है? प्रशासन की ओर से सिस्टम में सुधार नहीं किया गया और वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार यूं ही चलती रही ताे रांची जिले में वैक्सीनेशन के पहले फेज काे समाप्त हाेने में मई पहुंच जाएगा। जबकि, 29 अप्रैल के बाद वैक्सीन एक्सपायर हाे जाएगी।

हालांकि, रफ्तार बढ़ाने के लिए प्रशासन ने 27 जनवरी से रांची जिले में 4 और वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर खाेले की व्यवस्था की है। इनमें अनगड़ा, रातू, सीसीएल गांधीनगर और बेड़ाे केंद्र शामिल है। ऐसे में अब राेजाना 700 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें काे वैक्सीन दिया जा सकेगा। लेकिन, जब तक मैसेजिंग सिस्टम पूरी तरह से ठीक नहीं हाेता है, यह परेशानी बनी रहेगी। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से साेमवार काे जिले में कुल 400 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें काे वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। इनमें 362 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ही केंद्र पर वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए पहुंचे। इसमें सदर हाॅस्पिटल में 218, रिम्स में 82 और नामकुम सीएचसी में 62 लाेगाें ने लगवाया। दैनिक भास्कर ने जब 38 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें से वैक्सीन न लगवाने का कारण पूछा ताे उनमें से 80 प्रतिशत स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें ने बताया कि उन्हें मालूम ही नहीं था कि उन्हें आज वैक्सीन लगवानी थी। इसके लिए उन्हें किसी प्रकार का उनके माेबाइल नंबर पर काेई मैसेज नहीं आया है।

लक्ष्य से कम हुआ वैक्सीनेशन

  • 400 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें काे वैक्सीन लगवाना था।
  • 362 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ही वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए पहुंचे।
  • 27 जनवरी से रांची में चार और वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर खुलेंगे
  • 29 अप्रैल के बाद वैक्सीन एक्सपायर हाे जाएगी।

सूचना सिस्टम में सुधार नहीं हुआ तो मई में पूरा होगा पहला फेज

  • 80 प्रतिशत यानी 31 लाेगाें काे सूचना नहीं, 4 ने कहा थाेड़े दिनाें बाद लेंगे, 3 ने कहा बाहर हैं
  • पहले चरण में 25 हजार स्वास्थयकर्मियाें काे लगना है टीका, अगले दाे चरणाें के बाद आम आदमी काे मिलेगा वैक्सिनेशन, तैयार हाे रहा डेटा

ऐसे बढ़ रहा वैक्सिनेशन

16 जनवरी को 200 टीकाकरण होना था, पर केवल 80 हुए। 18 को 300 की जगह 144, 19 को 300 में 171, 20 को 300 में 230, 22 को 300 में 314 और 25 को 400 की जगह 362 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगा।

वैक्सीन क्याें नहीं लिया? लाभुकाें ने क्या कहा...

शुभम हर्ष- मुझे जानकारी नहीं थी कि आज मुझे वैक्सीन लगवानी है। मेरे माेबाइल पर काेई मैसेज नहीं आया था कि मुझे पता चलता। साेमवार की शाम 6 बजे के बाद मेरे व्हाट्सप पर किसी ने मैसेज किया था कि आज के वैक्सीनेशन में तुम्हारा भी नाम था।

महादेव उरांव- निजी कार्य के कारण याद नहीं रहा कि उन्हें आज वैक्सीन लेने के लिए रिम्स जाना है।
अनुपमा- वैक्सीन के लिए मेरा रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ है। लेकिन, मुझे नहीं मालूम था कि मेरा आज वैक्सीनेशन है।

सीधी बात...... डॉ. विजय बिहारी प्रसाद, सिविल सर्जन

सवाल- वैक्सीन का एक्सपायरी डेट 29 अप्रैल ही है और स्वास्थ्य कर्मी 25 हजार है। रफ्तार यही रही ताे वैक्सीन एक्सपायर हाे जाएगी?
जवाब- वैक्सीन काे एक्सपायर नहीं हाेने दिया जाएगा। जल्द से जल्द स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें काे वैक्सीन देने के लिए रफ्तार बढ़ाई जा रही है। बुधवार से जिले में 4 और वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र शुरू किए जा रहे हैं।
सवाल- वैक्सीन आने से पहले कुल 20 केंद्राें पर वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी चल रही थी?
जवाब- 20 केंद्र खाेले जाएगे, समय पर वैक्सीन दी जाएगी। एक सप्ताह के अंतर्गत 12-13 वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र खाेले जाने की तैयारी चल रही है।

