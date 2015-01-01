पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  ACB Investigation Of Scholarship Scam, Amount Given To Minority Students In 5 Years Will Also Be Investigated

सीएम ने दिया आदेश:छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले की एसीबी जांच होगी, 5 साल में अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों को दी गई राशि भी खंगाली जाएगी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
झारखंड में हुए अल्पसंख्यक प्री-मैट्रिक और पोस्ट मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले की एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो (एसीबी) जांच करेगी। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने इस संबंध में आदेश दे दिया है। एसीबी को कहा गया है कि पिछले पांच साल में जितने भी जिलों के संबंधित स्कूलों में अल्पसंख्यक छात्र-छात्राओं को छात्रवृत्ति दी गई है, सबकी जांच की जाए। लेकिन सबसे पहले उन मामलों की जांच करें, जिन जिलों में अल्पसंख्यक घोटाले की खबरें मीडिया में आई हैं।

रामगढ़, धनबाद समेत अन्य जिलों में इस घोटाले का खुलासा होने के बाद कल्याण विभाग ने राज्य सरकार को उच्च स्तरीय जांच के लिए अनुशंसा भेजी थी। इस पर सीएम ने मंजूरी दे दी है। उल्लेखनीय है कि दैनिक भास्कर ने इस मामले को प्रमुखता से उठाया था। साथ ही अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों के हक पर सेंधमारी करने में शामिल गिरोह के नेटवर्क का खुलासा भी किया था।

अर्थशास्त्री ज्यां द्रेज ने सीएस से की थी शिकायत

अर्थशास्त्री ज्यां द्रेज ने भी इस घोटाले को लेकर राज्य के मुख्य सचिव से शिकायत की थी। उन्होंने रांची और खूंटी जिले में हुई छात्रवृत्ति की गड़बड़ी के साथ-साथ शिक्षा संस्थानों के नाम, केस स्टडी समेत घोटाला करने वालों के नाम भी सीएस को उपलब्ध कराए थे। साथ ही अल्पसंख्यक विद्यार्थियों के हक में सेंधमारी के इस नेटवर्क का पर्दाफाश करने की मांग की थी।

