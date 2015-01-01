पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असमंजस:झारखंड में स्कूल खोलने पर मंगलवार को बन गई थी सहमति, पर तय नहीं हाे पाया, 10वीं से 12वीं तक के बच्चे कब से जाएंगे स्कूल

रांची12 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • शिक्षा विभाग ने सरकारी स्कूलाें के सभी शिक्षकों काे आज से बुलाया
  • निजी स्कूलाें ने कहा- अभिभावकाें की सहमति के बाद ही बच्चे बुलाएंगे

झारखंड में 10वीं से 12वीं तक के बच्चाें के लिए स्कूल खाेलने पर सहमति बन गई है। स्कूल कब से खुलेंगे, इस पर बुधवार काे फैसला हाेना था। लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री के समीक्षा बैठक में व्यस्त रहने के कारण अधिकारियाें के साथ उनकी बैठक नहीं हाे सकी। इसी बीच राज्य के सभी सरकारी और निजी स्कूलाें ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक जटाशंकर चाैधरी ने सरकारी स्कूलाें के सभी शिक्षकाें काे गुरुवार से स्कूल आने का निर्देश दिया है।

उन्हाेंने सभी जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारियाें और क्षेत्रीय शिक्षा उपनिदेशकाें काे इस संबंध में पत्र भेजकर कहा है कि स्कूलाें के संचालन के लिए सभी शिक्षकाें काे आना हाेगा। हालांकि स्कूलाें में पढ़ाई कैसे हाेगी और स्टूडेंट्स के आने का क्या नियम हाेगा, यह नाेटिफिकेशन के बाद ही तय हाेगा। उधर, निजी स्कूलाें ने कहा कि स्कूल खाेलने की तैयारी शुरू हाे चुकी है। लेकिन अभिभावकाें की सहमति के बाद ही बच्चाें काे बुलाया जाएगा।

निजी स्कूल खुलने के बाद भी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी रहेगी

निजी स्कूलाें ने भी 10वीं से 12वीं तक की पढ़ाई शुरू करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। लेकिन अभिभावकाें की सहमति के बाद ही बच्चे बुलाएं जाएंगे। स्कूल खुलने के बाद भी ऑनलाइन क्लास की व्यवस्था हाेगी। तबीयत खराब हाेने पर बच्चे ऑनलाइन क्लास कर सकेंगे।

लैब कैपेसिटी के हिसाब से बुलाए जाएंगे बच्चे- डीपीएस

दिल्ली पब्लिक स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. राम सिंह ने कहा कि पहले अभिभावकाें का फीडबैक लिया जाएगा। 10वीं-12वीं की बाेर्ड परीक्षा देने वालाें के लिए प्रैक्टिकल जरूरी है। इसलिए शुरुआत में लैब कैपेसिटी के हिसाब से स्टूडेंट बुलाए जाएंगे। अल्टरनेट डे पर भी बुलाने की याेजना है।

पैरेंट्स मानेंगे, तभी बच्चाें काे बुलाएंगे- गुरुनानक स्कूल

गुरुनानक स्कूल के प्राचार्य और सीबीएसई काे-ऑर्डिनेटर डाॅ. मनाेहर लाल ने कहा कि सरकार का आदेश जारी हाेने के बाद स्कूल खाेलने पर फैसला लिया जाएगा। स्कूल खाेलने से पहले पैरेंट्स की राय ली जाएगी। पैरेंट्स के मानने पर ही बच्चाें काे स्कूल बुलाया जाएगा। गाइडलाइन का पूरा पालन किया जाएगा।

एक क्लास रूम में 50 फीसदी बच्चे बैठाए जाएंगे- ब्रिजफाेर्ड

ब्रिजफाेर्ड स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल सीमा चितलांगिया ने कहा-पैरेंट्स भी चाहते हैं कि रेगुलर क्लास शुरू हाे। चूंकि जूनियर सेक्शन के बच्चे स्कूल नहीं आएंगे, इसलिए क्लास रूम की कमी नहीं है। एक क्लास रूम में 50% बच्चे ही बैठाए जाएंगे। हर सेक्शन के दाे सेक्शन हाे जाएंगे, उसी अनुरूप रूटीन में बदलाव किए गए हैं।

400 रुपए में आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट करने पर कई निजी लैब तैयार नहीं

राज्य सरकार ने काेराेना की आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट की दर 400 रुपए तय कर दी है। लेकिन निजी लैब काे यह मंजूर नहीं है। बुधवार काे पैथकाइंड और लाल पैथलैब सहित कई निजी लैब ने सैंपल कलेक्शन नहीं किया। लैब संचालकाें का कहना था कि जांच के लिए सैंपल राज्य से बाहर भेजना पड़ता है। एक सैंपल की जांच पर करीब 700 रुपए खर्च होते हैं। ऐसे में 400 रुपए में टेस्ट करना संभव नहीं है।

