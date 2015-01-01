पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:झारखंड के युवाओं के लिए एयरफोर्स में निकली वेकेंसी, 10-19 दिसंबर तक होगी बहाली

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
यह भर्ती रैली झारखण्ड के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए विशेष रूप से आयोजित की जा रही है। (फाइल)
  • इस भर्ती रैली के जरिये झारखण्ड के छात्रों के लिए ग्रुप X टेक्निकल ट्रेड में एयरमैन की भर्ती की जाएगी

इंडियन एयरफोर्स में काम करने के इच्छुक झारखण्ड के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए इंडियन एयरफोर्स में काम करने का सुनहरा मौका है। झारखण्ड के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए एयर फोर्स स्टेशन बिहटा, पटना केन्द्र पर 10 दिसंबर से 19 दिसंबर 2020 के बीच भर्ती रैली आयोजित की गई है। इस भर्ती रैली में झारखण्ड के रहने वाले एलिजिबल कोई भी अभ्यर्थी आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

इस भर्ती रैली के जरिये झारखण्ड के छात्रों के लिए ग्रुप X टेक्निकल ट्रेड में एयरमैन की भर्ती की जाएगी। यह भर्ती रैली झारखण्ड के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए विशेष रूप से आयोजित की जा रही है।

कौन कर सकते हैं आवेदन

ऐसे आवेदक जिनका जन्म 17 जनवरी 2000 से 30 दिसंबर 2003 के बीच हुआ हो, वे आवेदन करने के योग्य हैं।

शैक्षणिक योग्यता
इंटरमीडिएट/10+2/समकक्ष आवेदक जिन्होंने मैथमेटिक्स, फिजिक्स और इंग्लिश विषय में कम से कम 50% अंकों के साथ पास किया हो या किसी सरकारी मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान से इंजीनियरिंग विषय में 3 वर्षीय डिप्लोमा कोर्स 50% अंकों के साथ पूरा किया है।

कैसे करें आवेदन

इच्छुक आवेदक 27 और 28 नवंबर 2020 को http://www.airmenselection.cdac.in पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

परेशानी होने पर यहां कर सकते हैं संपर्क
आवेदकों की संख्या अधिक होने की स्थिति में अवांछित भीड़ से बचने हेतु एयर फोर्स द्वारा शैक्षणिक योग्यता में स्कोर के आधार पर भर्ती रैली में हिस्सा लेने हेतु ईमेल के जरिए प्रोविज़नल एडमिट कार्ड भेजा जाएगा। भर्ती प्रक्रिया से संबंधित किसी पूछ-ताछ के लिए

011-25694209/25699606/06115250001(एक्सटेंशन 7662) पर कॉल कर सकते हैं या casbiaf@cdac.in पर मेल भी कर सकते हैं।

