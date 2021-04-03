पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Already Cracks In Dukra's Karkatta Mines, Under Pressure From Illegal Mining, The Entire Area Can Collapse

माफिया ने खाेले अवैध खनन के 64 दरवाजे:डकरा के करकट्‌टा माइंस में पहले से दरारें, अवैध माइनिंग के दबाव से कभी भी धंस सकता है पूरा इलाका

डकरा (रांची)एक घंटा पहले
खदान में 15 फीट भरा पानी, फोटो : संदीप नाग। - Dainik Bhaskar
खदान में 15 फीट भरा पानी, फोटो : संदीप नाग।
  • 5 साल में 10 हादसे, 23 मौतें, फिर भी सिर्फ 200 रुपए के लिए दांव पर जान

पांच साल में 10 हादसे और 23 मौतें हो चुकी हैं, पर कोयला व खनन माफिया लोगों की जान झोंकना बंद नहीं कर रहे। दांव पर जान लगाने की यह तस्वीर सीसीएल के एनके एरिया की करकट्‌टा कोयला खदान की है। जानलेवा इसलिए कि इसके ऊपर आग, नीचे अथाह पानी और बीच में 50-60 फीट गहरी सुरंगें हैं। कोरोना से पहले इन गहरी सुरंगों में लगभग 500 लोग रोज कोयला निकालने पहुंचते थे।

खतरा बढ़ता देख जिला प्रशासन और सीसीएल प्रबंधन ने इस बंद खदान की सुरंगें भी बंद कर दी थीं। पर, अब लोगों ने सभी सुरंगें खाेलकर फिर से अवैध खनन शुरू कर दिया है।

इसके ऊपर एक मंजिल और बना दी है। यह सारा खेल माफियाओं का है। खदान के इलाके में भीड़ बढ़ने से आसपास के लोग अब पूरे इलाके के धंसने की आशंका जता रहे हैं। फोटो : संदीप नाग

पांच माह में दोगुना हो गया खनन, क्योंकि कोयला माफिया दबाव बनाकर बनवा रहे हैं सुरंगें

कोयले से सिर्फ 200 रुपए प्रति बोरी कमाई के लिए मजदूर जोखिम मोल रहे हैं। खदान की 51 सुरंगें कम पड़ गईं तो माफिया के दबाव में 15 फीट ऊपर एक तल्ला और बन गया। इसमें भी 13 सुरंगें बन चुकी हैं। कोरोनाकाल में खुदाई करने वाले और अवैध खनन भी दोगुना हो गया है। आसपास के कुछ लोग जीविका चलाने के लिए तो खनन व कोयला माफिया सस्ते कोयले से कमाई के लिए भीड़ बढ़ा रहे हैं।

