यूपी में हादसा:BCCL दहीबाड़ी परियोजना के असिस्टेंट मैनेजर का शव ले जा रहा एंबुलेंस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 5 की मौत

धनबाद/भदोही27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसा इतना भीषण था कि एंबुलेंस का अगला हिस्सा पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसा इतना भीषण था कि एंबुलेंस का अगला हिस्सा पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।
  • मृतकों में एंबुलेंस का ड्राइवर, उसका साथी और शव के साथ मौजूद तीन अन्य लोग शामिल हैं

BCCL (भारत कुकिंग कोल लिमिटेड) के असिस्टेंट मैनेजर विपिन कुमार सिंह का शव लेकर राजस्थान जा रहा एंबुलेंस उत्तर प्रदेश के भदोही जिले में मंगलवार को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई। घटना गोपीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के माधोपुर अमवा स्थित राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग की है। मृतकों में एंबुलेंस का ड्राइवर, उसका साथी और शव के साथ मौजूद तीन अन्य लोग शामिल हैं। हादसे का कारण एंबुलेंस चालक को झपकी आना बताया जा रहा है।

बताते चलें कि बीसीसीएल सीवी एरिया 12 की दहीबाड़ी परियोजना में पदस्थापित सहायक प्रबंधक अभियंता (इलेक्ट्रिक एंड मैकेनिकल) विपिन कुमार सिंह (29) का शव रविवार को उनके फ्लैट के कमरे से पंखे के सहारे लटकता हुआ मिला था। विपिन पश्चिम बंगाल के बराकर फाड़ी अंतर्गत नालापाड़ा स्थित आनंद अपार्टमेंट में रहते थे। सूचना पाकर पहुंची बराकर पुलिस ने फ्लैट का दरवाजा तोड़ शव को पंखे से उतार पोस्टमार्टम के लिए आसनसोल जिला अस्पताल भेजा।

विपिन कुमार सिंह। (फाइल)
विपिन कुमार सिंह। (फाइल)

इधर, खबर पाकर सीवी एरिया 12 के अभियंता सुकुमार राय, प्रबंधक यूसी मंडल समेत अन्य अधिकारी वहां पहुंचे और राजस्थान के चित्तौड़गढ़ में रहने वाले विपिन के परिजनों को मोबाइल पर इसकी जानकारी दी। विपिन की पत्नी डॉ. पारूल सिंह लखनऊ में डॉक्टर हैं। चार माह की एक बच्ची भी है। दिसंबर में पत्नी विपिन के पास आई थी। नववर्ष का जश्न भी साथ मनाया था। उसके बाद बच्ची समेत पत्नी लौट गई थी। विपिन मूल रूप से चित्तौड़गढ़ के रहने वाले थे। उन्होंने आईआईटी रुड़की से इंजीनियरिंग की थी। 2017 में उन्होंने BCCL में योगदान दिया था।

पत्नी-बच्ची के लखनऊ लौटने के बाद तनाव में थे विपिन
लोगों के अनुसार विपिन मिलनसार थे। पर पत्नी के जाने के बाद से वे गुमसुम और चिंतित रहने लगे थे। मानसिक तनाव के कारण वे कुछ दिनों से आसपास के लोगों से भी ठीक से बातचीत नहीं कर रहे थे। हालांकि मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला।

