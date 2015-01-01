पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री का आरोप:बन्ना गुप्ता ने कहा- केंद्र सरकार के भेदभाव से झारखंड के बच्चों की पढ़ाई बाधित हो रही है

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा- विभाग कमियों को दूर करने की पूरी कोशिश कर रही है- फाइल फोटो।
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि जितने भी कॉलेजों को मान्यता नहीं दी गई है उन्हें मान्यता देने पर केंद्र सरकार फिर से विचार करे

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने केंद्र सरकार पर भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया है। शनिवार को आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उन्होंने कहा कि छोटी-छोटी मानवीय भूल को लेकर केंद्र सरकार राज्य के काम को रोक रही है। इससे राज्य के बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के ऐसा मतांतर नहीं होना चाहिए। जिससे विकास के कार्य प्रभावित हों।

कॉलेजों की मान्यता देने पर पुनर्विचार करे केंद्र सरकार
अभी हाल ही में MCI ने मेडिकल कॉलेजों के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के अभाव का हवाला देकर दुमका, हजारीबाग और पलामू मेडिकल कॉलेज में एडमिशन पर रोक लगा दी थी। इस संबंध में सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने केंद्र को चिट्ठी भी लिखी है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे खुद केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन और अश्विनी चौबे से मिलकर इस संबंध में निवेदन करेंगे। विभाग कमियों को दूर करने की कोशिश कर रही है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि जितने भी कॉलेजों को मान्यता नहीं दी गई है, उन्हें मान्यता देने पर केंद्र सरकार फिर से विचार करे।

राज्य में चिकित्सकों की है कमी
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य में पहले चिकित्सकों और पेरा मेडिकल स्टाफ की भारी कमी है। विभाग इसे दूर करने की कोशिश में जुटा है। अभी नेशनल हेल्थ मिशन के तहत बड़ी संख्या में चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति की गई है।

आउटसोर्स पर नियुक्त कर्मियों को सालाना 5 अंक मिलेंगे
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि विभाग की तरफ से आउटसोर्स पर नियुक्त स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को सालाना पांच अंक दिए जाएंगे। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य में संसाधनों का अभाव है। खजाने खाली है। पूर्ववर्ती सरकार ने पांच हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज लाद दिया है। कई विषयों पर परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कोविड के कारण राजस्व जुटाने की व्यवस्था में भी भारी कमी आई है।

