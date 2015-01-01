पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उपचुनाव नतीजे पर BJP की प्रतिक्रिया:भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश ने कहा- उपचुनाव में जनता ने बदलाव के लिए वोट किया

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीजेपी प्रदेश कार्यालय में आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंश में दीपक प्रकाश, बाबूलाल मरांडी व अन्य।
  • प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा- एनडीए के मत बढ़े और जीत के अंतर भी घटे

दुमका और बेरमो विधानसभा उपचुनाव में NDA की हार पर BJP ने कहा कि जनता ने बदलाव के लिए वोट किया है। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश ने नतीजे पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि बेरमो और दुमका की जनता ने लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए मतदान किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उपचुनाव के परिणाम बता रहे हैं कि जनता बदलाव चाहती है।

लंबी नहीं चलेगी वंशवाद की राजनीति
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने उपचुनाव में अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले और अपने परिश्रम से जन समर्थन बढ़ाने वाले भाजपा, आजसू, जदयू, झामुमो उलगुलान के कार्यकर्ताओं का आभार प्रकट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि लोकतंत्र में जय पराजय का चक्र घूमता रहता है। विकास का मुद्दा अब केंद्र में हमेशा रहने वाला है। परिवारवाद और वंशवाद के राजनीति की उम्र लंबी नहीं है।

जन मुद्दों पर भाजपा संघर्ष करेगी
दीपक ने कहा कि दुमका और बेरमो दोनों जगह भाजपा को पिछले बार की चुनाव की तुलना में अधिक मत प्राप्त हुए हैं। दीपक प्रकाश ने कहा कि भाजपा प्रदेश के विकास के लिए कृत संकल्पित है। पार्टी हमेशा जन मुद्दों पर सड़क से सदन तक संघर्ष करेगी।

बाबूलाल मरांडी ने दी शुभकामनाएं
भाजपा के विधायक दल के नेता व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बाबूलाल मरांडी ने उपचुनाव में विजयी दोनों प्रत्याशियों को जीत की बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि दोनों नव निर्वाचित विधायक जनता के भरोसे पर खरा उतरेंगे, ऐसी उम्मीद करता हूं। मरांडी ने कहा कि बिहार की जनता ने एनडीए सरकार के नीतियों, कार्यक्रमों का समर्थन किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंNDA 134 तक पहुंचा, 9 घंटे बाद घटकर 122 पर आया; 23 सीटों के नतीजे बाजी पलट सकते हैं - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें