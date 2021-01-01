पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विक्षिप्त की मिली लाश:तीन दिनों से लापता युवक का शव उसके ही घर से बरामद, परिजन हाथ-पैर बांधकर रखते थे

घाघरा (गुमला)44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवक की पत्नी सुकरमुनि ने 28 जनवरी को लुकमा के गुमशुदगी को लेकर घाघरा थाने में लिखित आवेदन दिया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
युवक की पत्नी सुकरमुनि ने 28 जनवरी को लुकमा के गुमशुदगी को लेकर घाघरा थाने में लिखित आवेदन दिया था।
  • घर के प्रांगण में बन रहे शौचालय टंकी से पुलिस ने विक्षिप्त का शव बरामद किया

घाघरा थाना क्षेत्र के पुटो रोड निवासी लुकमा उरांव का शव शनिवार को उसके ही घर के शौचालय टंकी से बरामद किया गया। लुकमा मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त था। परिजन लुकमा द्वारा मारपीट करने की वजह से उसके हाथ-पैर को बांधकर रखते थे। युवक 27 जनवरी से लापता था। पुलिस शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

घाघरा थाना प्रभारी कुंदन कुमार ने बताया कि लुकमा उरांव की मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं रहने के कारण उसके परिजन उसके भागने व मारपीट करने के डर से उसके हाथ-पैर बांध कर रखते थे। युवक की पत्नी सुकरमुनि ने 28 जनवरी को लुकमा के गुमशुदगी को लेकर घाघरा थाने में लिखित आवेदन दिया था। इसमें सुकरमुनि ने बताया था कि उसके पति 27 जनवरी की सुबह चार बजे घर से निकले फिर वापस नहीं आए।

आवेदन में लुकमा के विक्षिप्त होने की जानकारी भी दी गई थी। मृतक की पत्नी ने बताया कि लुकमा दिन में ठीक रहता था। लेकिन रात होते ही वह इधर उधर भागने लगता था, जिससे लुकमा का हाथ-पैर बांध कर रखा जाता था। करीब 3-4 महीने में लुकमा की मानसिक स्थिति ज्यादा बिगड़ गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकटरीना कैफ से तुलना के चलते किया मुशकिलों का सामना, 11 साल के स्ट्रगल के बावजूद पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा ये टैग - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser