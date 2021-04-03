पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर युवक की हत्या:युवक को मारकर दोनों कान और नाक काटे, पॉकेट से मिली हरी मिर्च; घटनास्थल से डिस्पोजल ग्लास मिला

​​​​​​​गुमला
सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित करम टोली डैम के पास गुरुवार को एक खेत में 30 साल के युवक का शव मिलने से इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। शव के पास से डिस्पोजल ग्लास बरामद किए गए हैं। शव के पॉकेट से 32 रुपए और एक हरी मिर्च भी मिली। अमूमन इलाके में हरी मिर्च का इस्तेमाल लाेग शराब पीने के दौरान करते हैं। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि शराब पीने के दौरान ही युवक की लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर हत्या की गई हो। पुलिस शव को पोस्टमाॅर्टम के लिए भिजवा मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

युवक की अब तक पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। इस स्थान पर युवक का शव मिला है, वह सुनसान इलाका है। आसपास चारों ओर खेत खलिहान है। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि किसी और स्थान पर युवक की हत्या करने के बाद साक्ष्य छिपाने की नीयत से शव को खेत में लाकर फेंका गया है।

गुरुवार दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे करम टोली गांव के बच्चे मवेशी चराते हुए जब डेम की ओर पहुंचे तो उन्होंने शव देख इसकी सूचना बस्ती वालों को दी। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। युवक के दोनों कान व नाक कटे हुए हैं। हालांकि लोगों का कहना है कि कुत्तों द्वारा कान व नाक को नोच दिया गया होगा।

