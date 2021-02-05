पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोकारो-रामगढ़ मेन रोड पर हादसा:बाइक सवार दो को रौंदने के बाद ट्रक डिवाइडर को तोड़ दूसरी रोड पर पहुंचा, कार से हुई टक्कर; 4 जख्मी

बोकारो42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे की पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हो गई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसे की पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हो गई है।
  • घटना बालीडीह थाना इलाके के बालीडीह मोड़ के पास हुई

बोकारो-रामगढ़ मेन रोड स्थित NH- 23 पर मंगलवार को मेधा दूध ढुलाई करने वाले ट्रक ने दो बाइक सवारों को रौंद दिया। इसके बाद ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइड को तोड़ बगल की सड़क पर पहुंचा गया और सामने से आ रही कार की उससे टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में कार और बाइक सवार चार लोग जख्मी हो गए। हादसे के बाद ड्राइवर ट्रक को लेकर भागने में कामयाब रहा। घटना बालीडीह थाना इलाके के बालीडीह मोड़ के पास हुई। पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हो गई है।

घायलों में जयनारायण मरांडी और कामेश्वर सिंह रौठौर कार में सवार थे। जबकि बाइक सवार दो लोग पास के एक अस्पताल में इलाज कराने चले गए। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बालीडीह पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। बालीडीह मोड़ पर लगे CCTV फुटेज देखकर पता चला कि बाइक सवार बालीडीह मोड़ से निकल रहे थे।

इसी बीच पीछे से तेज गति में जैनामोड़ जा रही ट्रक ने पहले उन्हें अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। बाइक को कुछ दूर घसीटते हुए ले जाने के बाद NH के बीच लगे डिवाइड को तोड़ अनियंत्रित ट्रक दूसरे लेन में पहुंच गया। उस रोड पर सामने से आ रही कार की ट्रक से टक्कर हो गई। हादसे के बाद लोगों ने ट्रक ड्राइवर को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन वह काफी तेज गति में टॉल प्लाजा गुजरते हुए भागने में सफल रहा।

