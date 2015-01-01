पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्चस्व की लड़ाई:कोयला व्यवसायी पर बम से हमला, बदमाशाें ने की फायरिंग

धनबाद28 मिनट पहले
घटनास्थल से बरामद बम।
  • इस घटना में कोयला व्यवसायी डब्लू माथा बाल-बाल बच गए

बाघमारा थाना क्षेत्र के लुतीपहाडी अम्बेडकर चौक में बुधवार को दिन दहाड़े बदमाशों ने एक कोयला व्यवसायी व विधायक ढुल्लू महतो के करीबी डब्लू माथा पर बम से हमला कर दिया। हालांकि इस घटना में डब्लू माथा बाल-बाल बच गए। बाइक से आए बदमाशों ने फायरिंग भी की। इसके बाद माटीगढ़ की ओर भाग निकले। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि वर्चस्व की लड़ाई में इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है।

घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने खोखा और दो जिंदा बम बरामद किया है। पुलिस ने शक आधार पर एक युवक को हिरासत में लिया है। वहीं, एक बाइक भी जब्त की गई है। बताते चलें कि बीसीसीएल के ब्लाॅक दाे क्षेत्र के बेनीडीह काेल डंप से काेयला उठाव के मुद्दे पर मंगलवार काे विधायक ढुल्लू महतो और पूर्व मंत्री जलेश्वर महतो के समर्थकों के बीच भिड़ंत हाे गई थी। दोनों पक्षों ने एक-दूसरे पर पत्थर चलाए और उनके बीच धक्का-मुक्की भी हुई। हालांकि, किसी के चोटिल होने की सूचना नहीं है। माैके पर पहुंची बाघमारा पुलिस ने दाेनाें पक्ष के लाेगाें काे वहां खदेड़ दिया।

वहीं, मंगलवार को ही बीसीसीएल की ब्लॉक 4 परियोजना में एक ट्रक ई-ऑक्शन के कोयले के उठाव के मुद्दे पर विधायक ढुल्लू महतो और जिप सदस्य सुभाष के समर्थक भिड़ गए थे। मारपीट में डीओ धारक दीपक तिवारी घायल हो गए। डीएसपी निशा मुर्मू, इंस्पेक्टर राम प्यारे राम, थानेदार जेपी सिंह और जिला पुलिस की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर उपद्रवियाें काे भगया। इस संबंध में दीपक तिवारी ने सोनारडीह ओपी में लिखित शिकायत की है।

