रेलवे:दीपावली और छठ पूजा पर स्पेशल ट्रेन की बुकिंग शुरू, यात्री आरक्षित टिकटों के माध्यम से ही इन ट्रेनों में यात्रा कर सकते है

रांची30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • इन सभी ट्रेनों में आरक्षण शुरू हो गया है

रांची रेल डिवीजन यात्रियों की सुविधा को देखते हुए स्पेशल ट्रेनें चला रही हैं। इन सभी ट्रेनों में आरक्षण शुरू हो गया है। यात्री हटिया, रांची, मुरी स्टेशन के आरक्षण काउंटर या आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट के माध्यम से आरक्षण करा सकते हैं। यात्री आरक्षित टिकटों के माध्यम से ही इन ट्रेनों में यात्रा कर सकते है।

ट्रेनों की समय सारिणी

1. सिकंदराबाद - दरभंगा ट्रेन 12.09. से ( बुधवार व रविवार) अगले आदेश तक चलायी जा रही है। 2. ट्रेन संख्या 07008 दरभंगा - सिकंदरबाद स्पेशल ट्रेन 15.09 से (मंगलवार व शुक्रवार) अगले आदेश तक चलायी जा रही है। 3. ट्रेन संख्या 02020 रांची-हावड़ा स्पेशल 15.10 से सप्ताह मे छह दिन (रविवार छोड़कर) अगले आदेश तक चलायी जा रही है। 4. ट्रेन संख्या 02019 हावड़ा – रांची स्पेशल 15.10 से सप्ताह मे छह दिन (रविवार छोड़कर) अगले आदेश तक चलायी जा रही है। 5. ट्रेन संख्या 02803 रांची-हावड़ा स्पेशल 17.10 से प्रतिदिन 30.11 तक चलायी जा रही है। 6. ट्रेन संख्या 02804 हावड़ा - रांची 18.10 से प्रतिदिन 01.12 तक चलायी जा रही है। 7. ट्रेन नंबर 02835 हटिया - यशवंतपुर 20.10 से 24.11 तक साप्ताहिक (मंगलवार) चलायी जाएगी। 8. ट्रेन नंबर 02836 - यशवंतपुर - हटिया 23.10 से 27.11 तक साप्ताहिक (शुक्रवार) चलायी जाएगी। 9. ट्रेन संख्या 08311 संबलपुुर -मंडुवाडीह 21.10 से द्विसाप्ताहिक ( बुधवार व रविवार) 29.11 तक चलायी जा रही है। 10. ट्रेन संख्या 08312 मंडुवाडीह-सम्बलपुर 22.10 द्विसाप्ताहिक (गुरुवार व सोमवार) 30.11 तक चलायी जा रही है।

11. ट्रेन संख्या 07005 हैदराबाद-रक्सौल 22.10 साप्ताहिक (गुरुवार) 26.11 तक चलायी जा रही है। 12. ट्रेन संख्या 07006 रक्सौल-हैदराबाद 25.10 साप्ताहिक (रविवार) 29.11 तक चलायी जा रही है। 13. ट्रेन संख्या 02812 हटिया - लोकमान्य तिलक 23.10. साप्ताहिक (शुक्रवार) 27.11 तक चलायी जा रही है। 14. ट्रेन संख्या 02811 लोकमान्य तिलक - हटिया 25.10 साप्ताहिक (रविवार) 29.11 तक चलायी जा रही है। 15. ट्रेन संख्या 02849 रांची - पटना 18.11 बुधवार को एक ट्रिप को चलेगी। 16. ट्रेन संख्या 02849 पटना - रांची 19.11 गुरुवार को एक ट्रिप को चलेगी। 17. ट्रेन संख्या 02832 रांची - जयनगर 18.11 बुधवार को एक ट्रिप को चलेगी। 18. ट्रेन संख्या 02831 जयनगर-रांची 19.11 गुरुवार को एक ट्रिप को चलेगी। 19. ट्रेन संख्या 02821 रांची-जयनगर 16.11. और 20.11 सोमवार एवं शुक्रवार को चलेगी। 20. ट्रेन संख्या 02822 जयनगर - रांची फेस्टिवल स्पेशल 17.11 और 21.11 मंगलवार व शनिवार को चलेगी।

21. ट्रेन संख्या 02881 रांची - जयनगर फेस्टिवल स्पेशल 21.11 शनिवार को एक ट्रिप चलेगी। 22. ट्रेन संख्या 02882 जयनगर - रांची फेस्टिवल स्पेशल 22.11 रविवार को एक ट्रिप चलेगी। 23. ट्रेन संख्या 08624 हटिया - इस्लामपुर फेस्टिवल स्पेशल 10.11 से 30.11 तक प्रतिदिन चलेगी। 24. ट्रेन संख्या 08623 इस्लामपुर - हटिया फेस्टिवल स्पेशल 11.11 से 01.12 तक प्रतिदिन चलेगी। 25. ट्रेन संख्या 08626 हटिया – पुर्णिया कोर्ट 10.11 से 30.11 तक प्रतिदिन चलेगी। 26. ट्रेन संख्या 08625 पूर्णिया कोर्ट - हटिया 11.11 से 01.12 तक प्रतिदिन चलेगी। 27. ट्रेन संख्या 02364 रांची – पटना 10.11 से 30.11 तक प्रतिदिन चलेगी। 28. ट्रेन संख्या 02363 पटना - रांची 10.11 से 30.11 तक प्रतिदिन चलेगी। 29. ट्रेन संख्या 07009 हैदराबाद – दरभंगा 11.11 बुधवार को एक ट्रिप चलेगी। 30. ट्रेन संख्या 07010 दरभंगा - हैदराबाद 15.11 रविवार को एक ट्रिप चलेगी।

31. ट्रेन संख्या 07003 हैदराबाद – रक्सौल 16.11 सोमवार को एक ट्रिप चलेगी। 32. ट्रेन संख्या 07004 रक्सौल - हैदराबाद 21.11 शनिवार को एक ट्रिप चलेगी। 33. ट्रेन संख्या 08225 हटिया - लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनल 14.11. से दिनांक 28.11 तक साप्ताहिक प्रत्येक शनिवार को चलेगी। 34. ट्रेन संख्या 08226 लोकमान्य तिलक - हटिया टर्मिनल 16.11 से दिनांक 30.11 तक साप्ताहिक प्रत्येक सोमवार को चलेगी। 35. ट्रेन संख्या 08255 रांची – पटना फेस्टिवल 22.11 रविवार को एक ट्रिप चलेगी।

