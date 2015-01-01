पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:रांची से अन्य राज्यों के लिए बसों में शुरू हुई बुकिंग, यात्रा के दौरान तंबाकू, गुटका खाके थूके तब लगेगा जुर्माना

रांची10 मिनट पहले
आठ महीने से बंद था बसों का परिचालन। (फाइल)
  • बस संचालकों से एंट्री और एक्जिट का गेट अलग-अलग रखने के लिए कहा गया है

आठ महीने बाद रविवार से रांची से अंतरराज्यीय बस सेवा की शुरुआत होगी। यात्रा के दौरान चालकों और यात्रियों को धुम्रपान, गुटका खैनी और पान खाना प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। इस संबंध में परिवहन विभाग की तरफ से स्पष्ट निर्देश जारी कर दिया गया है कि यात्रा के दौरान बस स्टैंड या इधर-उधर थूकने वालों से जुर्मना वसूला जाएगा। इसके साथ कानूनी कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी। गाइडलाइन जारी होते ही बस संचालकों ने टिकटों की बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है।

एंट्री और एक्जिट के लिए अगल-अलग गेट
बस संचालकों से एंट्री और एक्जिट का गेट अलग-अलग रखने के लिए कहा गया है। अगर बस में यह व्यवस्था नहीं है तब यात्रियों के बस में अलग-अलग समय में प्रवेश देना होगा। साथ ही यात्रियों का पूरा ब्योरा रखना होगा ताकि आसानी से कॉन्टैक्ट ट्रेसिंग की जा सके।इसके अलावा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने को लेकर बस में जितनी सीट की क्षमता है, उससे एक भी अधिक यात्री बैठाने की अनुमति नहीं है।

आरोग्य सेतू एप को ऑन रखना होगा
परिवहन विभाग ने यात्रियों से यात्रा के दौरान अपने फोन आरोग्य सेतू एप इंस्टॉल कर इसे ऑन रखने के लिए कहा है। इसके साथ ही यात्रा पूरी करने के बाद सभी से अपने कपड़े बदलने और अनिवार्य रूप से नहाने के लिए कहा गया है।

आठ माह बाद शुरू हो रहा संचालन
कोविड के कारण राज्य में बस सेवा को पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया था। अक्टूबर से अंतरजिला परिचालन तो शुरू हुआ था लेकिन अंतर्राज्यीय बस सेवा पर रोक थी। त्योहार के मद्देनजर लगातार इसकी मांग की जा रही थी। छठ और दिवाली के मद्देनजर अब बिहार जाने वाले यात्रियों के लिए रेल और बस दोनों की सेवा शुरू हो गई है।

