बस सुविधा:कल से दूसरे राज्यों के लिए चलने लगेंगी बसें यात्रियों को नहीं देना पड़ेगा अधिक किराया, क्षमता से अधिक यात्री नहीं बैठा सकेंगे

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा, क्षमता से अधिक यात्री नहीं बैठा सकेंगे

रांची सहित राज्य भर में अंतरराज्यीय बस सेवा कल (रविवार) से शुरू हो जाएगी। बस परिचालन को लेकर परिवहन विभाग के सचिव के रवि कुमार ने गाइडलाइन जारी कर दिया गया है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने को लेकर बस में जितनी सीट की क्षमता है, उससे एक भी अधिक यात्री बैठाने की अनुमति नहीं है।

मतलब यह कि अब एक यात्री को दो सीट का किराया नहीं चुकाना होगा। ड्राइवर के केबिन में यात्रियों की नो-इंट्री रहेगी। जिन बसों में ड्राइवर केबिन नहीं होगा, वहां प्लास्टिक-पर्दे से केबिन तैयार कर यात्रियों को संपर्क से अलग रखना जरूरी है। जारी गाइडलाइन में वाहन मालिकों को कहा गया है कि किसी भी प्रकार के वाहन किराए में बढ़ोतरी नहीं होगी। हालांकि, बस ओनर एसोसिएशन ने कुछ किराया बढ़ाने की बात कही है।

बस... यात्रियों की पूरी डिटेल रखना जरूरी होगा

  • चालक, सहायक और यात्रियों को मास्क या फेस कवर पहनना होगा। वाहन में स्प्रे सैनेटाइजर रखना होगा।
  • हर यात्रा के पहले पूरी बस और सीटों को भी सैनिटाइज करना होगा।
  • बस में धूम्रपान करना बैन होगा।
  • यात्रियों की सूचना तय फॉरमेट में तारीख, यात्री का नाम, पूरा पता, कहां से कहां तक, मोबाइल नंबर की डिटेल्स लेनी होगी।

टैक्सी... कैब, ओला, उबर और टैक्सी भी चलने लगेंगी

राज्य में रविवार से कैब-ओला उबर और टैक्सी का भी परिचालन शुरू हो जाएगा। गाइडलाइन के अनुसार, निजी वाहनों का व्यावसायिक प्रयोग करते पकड़े जाने पर एमवी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई होगी। चालकों को भी यात्रियों की पूरी डिटेल के साथ मोबाइल नंबर रखना होगा। यात्रियों को भी टैक्सी की पंजीयन संख्या, चालक का नाम, मोबाइल नंबर रखना जरूरी होगा।

ट्रेन...हटिया-पूर्णिया वाया पटना जाएगी, 9 स्टॉपेज खत्म

पूजा स्पेशल हटिया-पूर्णिया ट्रेन वाया पटना होकर जाएगी। झालदा पुनदाग, तेलो, अथमलगोला, दानोली फुलवरिया और जानकीनगर समेत 9 स्टेशनों के स्टॉपेज खत्म कर दिए गए हैं। इन स्टेशनों पर यह ट्रेन 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक नहीं रुकेगी। हटिया से ट्रेन सुबह 6:00 बजे पूर्णिया के लिए रवाना होगी, रात 12:30 बजे पहुंचेगी।3.

विमान... एयर इंडिया विमान का समय बदला

विंटर सीजन को देखते हुए एयर इंडिया ने दिल्ली-रांची के बीच चल विमान सेवाओं की समयसारिणी बदली है। 16 नवंबर से 15 जनवरी तक विमान दिल्ली से शाम 5:20 बजे उड़ान भरेगा और शाम 7:05 बजे रांची पहुंचेगा। इसके बाद रांची से शाम 7:45 पर उड़ान भरने के बाद रात 9:50 बजे दिल्ली पहुंचेगा। अभी दिल्ली से दोपहर 12 बजे उड़ान भरता है।

छठ-दिवाली का अलग आदेश होगा, स्कूल-कॉलेज और कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट अभी नहीं खुल पाएंगे

झारखंड में मौजूदा छूट के साथ राज्य सरकार ने लॉकडाउन 30 नवंबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। सिनेमा हॉल, जुलूस और मेला पर रोक बरकरार है। पढ़ाई के लिए स्कूल, कॉलेज और कोचिंग इंस्टीट्यूट अभी नहीं खुल पाएंगे। दीपावली और छठ काे लेकर सरकार अलग से गाइडलाइन जारी करेगी। कंटेंनमेंट जोन के बाहर के स्कूल बोर्ड परीक्षा के पंजीयन के लिए अपने विद्यार्थियों को बुला सकते हैं। लेकिन इसके लिए स्कूल प्रबंधनों को अभिभावकों की इजाजत लेनी होगी।

