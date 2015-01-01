पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना बढ़ रहा, सरकार लड़ने में जुटी:दिसंबर के अंत में आ सकती है काेराेना की दूसरी लहर 24 के बाद घर-घर जांच

रांची39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विशेषज्ञों ने कहा- ठंड शुरू हो गई है, ऐसे में विशेष सतर्कता जरूरी होगी
  • त्योहारी सीजन खत्म होने के बाद अब मरीज बढ़ने की आशंका

दिल्ली समेत कई राज्याें में काेराेना फिर कहर बरपाने लगा है। जगह-जगह नाइट कर्फ्यू जैसे एहतियात शुरू हाे गए हैं। लाॅकडाउन की बात भी उठने लगी है। ऐसे में विशेषज्ञाें का मानना है कि झारखंड में भी दिसंबर अंत तक काेराेना की दूसरी लहर आ सकती है। आईएमए के राज्य सचिव डाॅ. प्रदीप कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि जिस तरह दूसरे राज्याें में काेराेना की दूसरी लहर दिख रही है, उसी तरह झारखंड में भी संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया है। लाेगाें काे ज्यादा सतर्क रहना हाेगा।

त्याेहारी सीजन खत्म हाेने और ठंड शुरू हाेने के कारण दिसंबर-जनवरी का महीना महत्वपूर्ण हाेगा। हालांकि झारखंड में नवंबर में मरीज घटे हैं। लेकिन इसका कारण त्याेहारी सीजन में कम टेस्ट माना जा रहा है। अब त्याेहारी सीजन खत्म हाेने के बाद सरकार बड़े पैमाने पर जांच अभियान शुरू कर रही है। 24 नवंबर से स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम घर-घर जाकर संदिग्ध मरीजाें की जांच करेगी। तभी पता चलेगा कि झारखंड में काेराेना की सच्चाई क्या है।

एक लाख से अधिक कर्मचारी जागरूकता में जुटे

जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियाें और जिला कलेक्टराें काे घर-घर सर्वे करने और जागरूकता फैलाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। एक लाख से ज्यादा अांगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहिया और स्वास्थ्यकर्मी इसमें लगे हैं। त्याेहाराें से पहले और बाद के काेराेना डाटा का एनालिसिस भी किया जाएगा। इसी आधार पर भविष्य की याेजना तैयार हाेगी।

विधानसभा स्थापना दिवस पर सीएम ने कहा

महामारी का तीसरा अध्याय उमड़ रहा है, लाेग सहयाेग करें, जंग जरूर जीतेंगे

झारखंड विधानसभा के 20वें स्थापना दिवस पर सीएम ने कहा कि हम वैश्विक महामारी के दाैर से गुजर रहे हैं। एक साल से कुशल प्रबंधन, कार्यपालिका और विधायिका के सहयाेग से महामारी के बीच जिस सफलता से आगे बढ़ रहे हैं, यह पूरे देश के लिए उदाहरण है। हमने भय का वातावरण नहीं फैलने दिया। न अफरातफरी मची और न भूख से किसी की माैत हुई। स्थिति सामान्य हाेने के बाद फिर महामारी का तीसरा अध्याय उमड़ पड़ा है।

नई चुनाैतियां सामने आ रही हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में झारखंड सरकार आम जनजीवन सामान्य करने में जुटी है। इस जंग से सरकार और विधायिका अकेले नहीं लड़ सकती। इसे आम लाेगाें के सहयाेग से ही जीता जा सकता है। वहीं राज्यपाल द्राैपदी मुर्मू ने कहा कि आप लाेग अपने विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लाेगाें से मास्क पहनने और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन का आग्रह करें। अपने क्षेत्र में जनता दरबार लगाएं।

एक दिन में 137 नए मरीज मिले, 272 ठीक हुए, राज्य में 48 घंटे में कोरोना से 11 लोगों की मौत

झारखंड में पिछले 48 घंटे में काेराेना से 11 लाेगाें की माैत हाे गई। इनमें से छह लाेगाें की शनिवार काे माैत हुई थी, जबकि पांच लाेगाें ने रविवार काे दम ताेड़ा। इसी बीच प्रदेश में रविवार काे 137 नए मरीज मिले। लेकिन सुकून की बात यह रही कि 272 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। पिछले 15 दिनाें में नए मरीजाें की तुलना में ठीक हाेने वाले मरीजाें की संख्या अधिक है। अब तक कुल 1,07,469 लाेग संक्रमित हुए हैं, जिनमें से 1,04,229 ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अब एक्टिव केस घटकर 2289 हाे गई है और रिकवरी रेट 96.98 पर पहुंच गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें