पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चाईबासा में सड़क हादसा:सोनुआ-गुदड़ी मुख्य सड़क में ट्रैक्टर पलटने से एक ही गांव के दो लोगों की मौत, एक की हालत गंभीर

सोनुआ (चाईबासा)एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनुआ के धोबाडीहा गांव के तीन लोग गुदड़ी के लोढाई से लाउडस्पीकर बाजा सेट ट्रैक्टर में लोड कर रात के समय घर आ रहे थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
सोनुआ के धोबाडीहा गांव के तीन लोग गुदड़ी के लोढाई से लाउडस्पीकर बाजा सेट ट्रैक्टर में लोड कर रात के समय घर आ रहे थे।
  • घायल को बेहतर ईलाज के लिए जमशेदपुर रेफर किया गया है

चाईबासा के सोनुआ-गुदड़ी मुख्य मार्ग पर गुरुवार देर रात ट्रैक्टर पलटने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि, हादसे में घायल एक व्यक्ति की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। मृतकों में 12 साल का एक बच्चा भी शामिल है। दुर्घटना में घायल और मृतक तीनों एक ही गांव सोनुआ के धोबाडीहा के रहने वाले हैं। मृतकों की पहचान धोबाडीहा गांव के निवासी निरंजन महली (25) और संजीव महली (12) के रूप में हुई है। जबकि, घायल ललित महली (18) की स्थिति अभी गंभीर बनी हुई है।

पनसुआं डैम के कुटीपी गांव के पास एक मोड़ में यह ट्रैक्टर अनियंत्रित हो गया और इसका डाला पलट गया।
पनसुआं डैम के कुटीपी गांव के पास एक मोड़ में यह ट्रैक्टर अनियंत्रित हो गया और इसका डाला पलट गया।

लोढ़ाई से लाउडस्पीकर सेट लेकर लौटने के दौरा हुआ हादसा
सोनुआ के धोबाडीहा गांव के तीन लोग गुदड़ी के लोढाई से लाउडस्पीकर बाजा सेट ट्रैक्टर में लोड कर रात के समय घर आ रहे थे। इस दौरान पनसुआं डैम के कुटीपी गांव के पास एक मोड़ में यह ट्रैक्टर अनियंत्रित हो गया और इसका डाला पलट गया। इसमें सवार तीनों लोग नीचे गिर गए। इस हादसे में मौके पर ही एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। जबकि, सूचना मिलने पर घायलों को लोढाई सीआरपीएफ कैम्प के जवानों ने सोनुआ अस्पताल ले गए, जहां घायल 12 साल के बच्चे की भी मौत हो गई। एक व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल है, जिसे जमशेदपुर रेफर कर दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड77-2 (33.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंRBI ने रेपो रेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया, GDP में 10.5% की ग्रोथ का अनुमान - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें