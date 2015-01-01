पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Chaibasa Suicide Case Update, Jharkhand News; Young Man Hangs Himself In His Rented Room After Disputes With Her Wife

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पत्नी के अफेयर के शक में किया सुसाइड:पति ने पत्नी के दुपट्‌टे से फंदा बनाकर दी जान, दंपती में हमेशा होता था विवाद

चाईबासा24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवक शराब पीने का आदी था। उसका अपनी पत्नी से अक्सर विवाद होता रहता था।

नोवामुंडी थाना क्षेत्र के डूका गांव में पत्नी से झगड़े के बाद युवक ने फंदे से लटककर जान दे दी। बताया जा रहा है कि युवक शराब पीने के आदी था। किसी बात को लेकर पत्नी से उसका अक्सर विवाद होता था। शुक्रवार शाम को भी किसी बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ। इसके बाद युवक ने पत्नी के दुपट्टा से फंदा बनाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। वहीं, घटना की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है और मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुट गई।

पत्नी और बच्ची के साथ किराए के मकान में रहता था युवक

मृतक की पहचान रॉबर्ट कुजूर के रूप में की गई। रॉबर्ट चाईबासा मुफ्फसिल थाना के संको साई इलाके का रहने वाला था। उसकी पत्नी महूदी उच्च विद्यालय में पढ़ाती थी। रॉबर्ट पत्नी रंजीता दास और अपनी बच्ची के साथ किराए के घर में रह रहा था। रॉबर्ट कुछ काम नहीं करता था और हमेशा शराब के नशे में रहता था।

पत्नी के अवैध संबंध का था शक

ग्रामीणों के अनुसार, राॅबर्ट को शक था कि उसकी पत्नी का किसी से अवैध संबंध है। इसी बात पर दोनों में झगड़ा होता रहता था। उधर, घटना के बाद मृतक की पत्नी ने थाना में लिखित आवेदन दिया है। आवेदन के अनुसार, शुक्रवार की शाम पति-पत्नी के बीच विवाद हुआ था। इसके बाद रॉबर्ट पत्नी और बच्ची को कमरे से बाहर निकालकर खुद को अंदर बंद कर लिया। इसके बाद उसने फांसी लगा ली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे कल जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें