  Chakradharpur: Dewar Murdered With An Ax On His Sister's Neck, Accused Surrendered In Police Station

रिश्ते का खून:देवर ने भाभी के गर्दन पर कुल्हाड़ी से वार की हत्या, आरोपी ने थाना में किया सरेंडर

चक्रधरपुर3 मिनट पहले
घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।
  • नाच-गान में मशगूल महिला के गर्दन पर कुल्हाड़ी से किया वार
  • हत्या का मुख्य कारण पुलिस को अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया

आनंदपुर थाना क्षेत्र में नशे में देवर ने कुल्हाड़ी से वारकर अपनी भाभी की हत्या कर दी। घटना मंगलवार की रात रूंगीकोचा पंचायत अंतर्गत गांव पतियार के गंझू टोला की है। वहीं, आरोपी ने बुधवार को थाना में सरेंडर कर दिया। हालांकि हत्या का मुख्य कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।

कुल्हाड़ी लेकर थाना में किया सरेंडर

ग्रामीणों के अनुसार गंझू टोला के आसपास के लोग वंदना पर्व मना रहे थे। मंगलवार देर रात नाच-गान का कार्यक्रम चल रहा था। इस दौरान हत्यारोपी सुकरा की भाभी मारग्रेह गगराई भी नाच-गान में मशगूल थी। इसी क्रम में नशे की हालात में सुकरा ने अचानक मारग्रेह की गर्दन पर कुल्हाड़ी से जोरदार वार कर दिया। घटना के बाद आरोपी को उसके भाई ने पकड़ने की कोशिश भी की। मगर वह लगातार कुल्हाड़ी घुमाता रहा। इससे लोग उसके पास जाने से डरने लगे। हत्या करने के बाद वहां से भाग गया। सुबह सुकरा ने हत्या में प्रयुक्त कुल्हाड़ी लेकर थाना में जाकर सरेंडर कर दिया।

इधर, आनंदपुर थाना प्रभारी संतोष कुमार गुप्ता ने बताया कि नशे की हालात में सुकरा ने हत्या की है। मगर हत्या का कारण पता नहीं चल पाया है। पूछताछ के बाद ही इसका मुख्य कारण पता चल पाएगा।

