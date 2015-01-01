पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Chatra: An Uncontrollable Bolero Trampled Two In Singhani, Situation Critical; Sadar Hospital Refer

भारी पड़ी लापरवाही:चतरा के सिंघानी में कार चलाना सीख रहे युवक ने दो को रौंदा, स्थिति गंभीर; सदर अस्पताल रेफर

​​​​​​​पत्थलगडा (चतरा)11 मिनट पहले
आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने मलबे से घायलों को निकाला और अस्पताल पहुंचाया।
  • सीखने के दौरान कार से युवक ने खो दिया नियंत्रण, हादसे के बाद चालक फरार

अपने घर के बाहर खड़े दो ग्रामीणों को अनियंत्रित बोलेरो ने टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर के बाद खपरैल मकान का मलबा भी उनपर गिर गया। आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने मलबे से घायलों को निकाला और अस्पताल पहुंचाया। घटना सिंघानी गांव में गढ़तर टोला की है।

दरअसल, मुकेश केसरी ने नई बोलेरो खरीदी थी और उसे चलाना सीख रहा था। अहले सुबह अपने घर में वह गाड़ी पार्क कर रहा था। इसी दौरान गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होकर बगल के एक घर में टक्कर मार दी। इस घटना में 50 साल के टीकम दांगी और एक बुजुर्ग महिला परवा देवी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

पुलिस भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच कर घायलों को सदर अस्पताल हजारीबाग भेजा है। इस घटना में केशव ठाकुर का मकान भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। घटना की सूचना पाकर आसपास के लोग काफी संख्या में घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। दुर्घटना के बाद गाड़ी मालिक फरार हो गया।

