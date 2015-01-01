पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने दिया आदेश, 2 वर्ष पहले बने 400 आवास में शिफ्ट होंगे एचईसी विस्थापित

रांची3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • विस्थापितों के पुनर्वास लिए जो योजनाएं बनाई गई थी, उसे धरातल पर उतारने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाएं

धुर्वा में एचईसी के लिए जमीन देने वाले रैयतों के वंशज की दुर्दशा पर मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने संज्ञान लिया है। बुधवार को ग्रेटर रांची डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (जीआरडीए ) के निदेशक परिषद की 27वीं बैठक में अथॉरिटी के प्रबंध निदेशक विनय कुमार चौबे को कहा कि एचईसी के विस्थापित परिवारों को उनके लिए बनाए गए आवास में शिप्ट करें।

विस्थापितों के पुनर्वास लिए जो योजनाएं बनाई गई थी, उसे धरातल पर उतारने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाएं। जीआरडीए के एमडी ने बताया कि विस्थापितों के लिए कुल 52.82 एकड़ में आवास का निर्माण किया गया है। 2700 वर्ग फीट पर 1250 वर्ग फीट का आवास बनाया गया है। मालूम हो कि भास्कर ने अपने 3 दिसंबर के अंक में विस्थापितों के लिए बनकर तैयार आवास का मुद्दा प्रमुखता से उठाया था।

भास्कर ने 3 दिसंबर को उठाया था मुद्दा
भास्कर ने 3 दिसंबर को उठाया था मुद्दा

मंत्री-विधायक व अधिकारियों का आवास जी प्लस टू होगा
धुर्वा में बन रहे स्मार्ट सिटी की करीब 7 एकड़ जमीन पर 12 मंत्रियों का बंगला बनेगा। वहीं स्मार्ट सिटी के करीब ही ग्रेटर रांची में विधायक और अधिकारियों के लिए जी प्लस टू बंगला का निर्माण किया जाएगा। यह जानकारी जीआरडीए के प्रबंध निदेशक विनय कुमार चौबे ने मुख्यमंत्री को दी। सीएम ने कहा कि विधानसभा परिसर के आसपास किसी भी हाल में ऊंची भवन का निर्माण न हो।

