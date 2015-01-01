पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • Church Will Tie 12 Couples Living In Live in Marriage For Years, 15 Days Course To Ensure Married Life Goes Well

शादी का शॉर्ट टर्म कोर्स:वर्षों से लिव-इन में रह रहे 12 जोड़ों को विवाह बंधन में बांधेगा चर्च, शादीशुदा जीवन सही से चले इसके लिए 15 दिन का कोर्स

खूंटी11 घंटे पहले
  • शादी धर्म क्लास... खूंटी के सरवदा चर्च कैंपस में चल रहा विशेष प्रशिक्षण
  • इन जोड़ों के अलावा 3 सामान्य जोड़े भी प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं, जो इस साल अरेंज मैरेज करेंगे

कभी मेट्रो सिटी में देखे जा रहे लिव-इन-रिलेशनशिप का प्रचलन ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी बढ़ा है। विवाह संस्कार से नहीं जुड़ पाए 12 जोड़ों को समाज में मान्यता दिलाने का बीड़ा आरसी चर्च ने उठाया है। मुरहू के सरवदा चर्च कैंपस में वहां के पल्ली पुरोहित फादर जेवियर केरकेट्टा के मार्गदर्शन पर 12 ईसाई जोड़ों का 15 दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है। हालांकि, अरेंज मैरेज करने वालों के लिए आरसी चर्च में हर साल विवाह संस्कार से पूर्व प्रशिक्षण की व्यवस्था होती है, लेकिन पहली बार लिव-इन में रहने वाले 12 जोड़ों को विशेष प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।

इन जोड़ों के अलावा 3 सामान्य जोड़े भी प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं, जो इस साल अरेंज मैरेज करेंगे। लिव-इन जोड़ों का विवाह 23 दिसंबर को होगा। यहां मौजूद कुछ जोड़े 10 सालों से बिना शादी के साथ रह रहे हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में इन्हें ‘ढुकू’ कहते हैं। एक जोड़े ने बताया कि देर से ही सही विवाह संस्कार की सामाजिक परंपरा को पूरा करने का निर्णय लेकर हम बहुत खुश हैं।

शादी धर्म क्लास... खूंटी के सरवदा चर्च कैंपस में चल रहा विशेष प्रशिक्षण

जोड़ों को विवाह संस्कार से पूर्व अपने व बच्चों की परवरिश से लेकर दांपत्य जीवन के विभिन्न पहलुओं से ‘शादी धर्म क्लास’ अवगत कराता है। इसका मकसद विवाह के बाद के जीवन को सुखमय बनाना है।

सम्मान के लिए विवाह जरूरी- फादर जेवियर

सरवदा चर्च के पल्ली पुरोहित फादर जेवियर केरकेट्टा ने कहा कि समाज में मान-सम्मान के लिए विवाह संस्कार महत्वपूर्ण है। लिव-इन में रह रहे 12 जोड़ों को चिह्नित कर समाज में सम्मान की जिंदगी देने का बीड़ा हमने उठाया है। चयनित 12 जोड़ों को विवाह संस्कार से लेकर अन्य सभी पहलुओं से हम अवगत करा रहे हैं, ताकि विवाह के बाद वे सुखमय दांपत्य जीवन गुजार सकें।

