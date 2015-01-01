पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में कोरोना:पिछले 24 घंटे में मिले 190 संक्रमित मरीज, घूम रहे होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले मरीज

झारखंड में फिलहाल 1578 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सक्रिय हैं। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • मृतकों में दुमका, हजारीबाग व पलामू से 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं

राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे में 190 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले। वहीं, 180 लोग ठीक भी हुए। इनमें से 86 व्यक्ति रांची से शामिल हैं। वहीं, 3 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई। मृतकों में दुमका, हजारीबाग व पलामू से 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं। इधर, राज्य में जितने मरीज रोजाना मिल रहे हैं, उनमें करीब आधे रांची से मिल रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए संजीदगी नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। बिना मास्क सड़कों पर घूम रहे लोगों की जांच बंद हो चुकी है। होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले पॉजिटिव मरीज बाजार में घूम रहे हैं। उनपर नजर रखने वाला सरकारी अमला चैन की नींद सो रहा है।

पॉजिटिव मरीजों की कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग नहीं की जा रही है। कोरोना जांच अभियान जहां नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में औसतन हर दिन 950 आरटीपीसीआर, 300 ट्रूनेट और 1600 एंटीजेन के सैंपल कलेक्शन हो रहे थे। वर्तमान में औसतन 550 आरटीपीसीआर, 250 ट्रूनेट और 1200 एंटीजेन टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल कलेक्ट हो रहे हैं। मतलब पहले की तुलना में जांच में कमी आई है। होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले मरीजों पर नजर रखने में खानापूर्ति हो रही है।

बुधवार को कहां मिले कितने मरीज
अब राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,11931 पहुंच गई है। जबकि काेराेना से ठीक होने वालों में 1,09352 लोग शामिल हैं। बोकारो से 18, देवघर से 6, धनबाद से 7, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 30, गढ़वा से 4, गुमला से 2, हजारीबाग से 5, जामताड़ा से 1, खूंटी से 4, कोडरमा से 4, लोहरदगा से 3, पलामू से 9, रामगढ़ से 6, रांची से 87, साहिबगंज से 1, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 3

