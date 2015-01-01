पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में कोरोना:129 मिले नए संक्रमित, 291 ठीक हुए; दो मरीजों की मौत

रांची36 मिनट पहले
अब कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 3116 हो गई है।
  • राज्य में कोरोना से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 101897 पहुंची

राज्य में रविवार को 129 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान की गई। 291 व्यक्ति काेरोना से ठीक भी हुए। इसमें रांची से 78 लोग शामिल हैं। राज्य में कोरोना से ठीक होने वालों की संख्या अब 101897 पहुंच गई है। वहीं, रविवार को दो मरीजों की मौत हुई। मृतकों में पूर्वी सिंहभूम व रांची से 1-1 मरीज शामिल है। इधर, कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 3116 हो गई है।

कहां मिले कितने मरीज

बोकारो से 13, चतरा से 1, देवघर से 6, धनबाद से 6, दुमका से 1, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 12, गढ़वा से 6, गुमला से 1, जामताड़ा से 5, लातेहार से 1, लोहरदगा से 4, पलामू से 11, रांची से 55, रामगढ़ से 3, साहिबगंज से 3 और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 1 मरीज शामिल हैं।

