झारखंड में कोरोना:पिछले 24 घंटे में राज्य में मिले 219 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज, रिकवरी रेट अब 97.07%; कम टेस्टिंग ही तो इसकी वजह नहीं

रांची4 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
झारखंड में अब 2429 एक्टिव संक्रमित मरीज हैं। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • मृतकों में धनबाद व रांची से 1-1 मरीज शामिल है
  • राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 1,074,69

झारखंड के विभिन्न जिलों में पिछले 24 घंटे में नए 219 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान की गई। वहीं, 304 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। इसमें 109 रांची से शामिल है। इधर, राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण से 2 लोगों की मौत भी हुई। इसमें धनबाद व रांची से 1-1 मरीज शामिल है। अब राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,074,69 पहुंच गई है। इनमें से 2289 एक्टिव संक्रमित मरीज हैं। वहीं, ठीक होने वालों की संख्या लगातार अधिक होने के कारण राज्य में रिकवरी रेट 97.07 फीसदी पहुंच गया है। जानकारों का कहना है कि रिकवरी दर इसलिए भी बढ़ सकती है, क्योंकि कम टेस्ट के चलते पॉजिटिव कम आ रहे हैं।

रविवार को कहां से मिले कितने मरीज

बोकारो से 29, चतरा से 2, देवघर से 10, धनबाद से 13, दुमका से 3, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 27, गढ़वा से 4, गिरिडीह से 3, गोड्‌डा से 1, गुमला से 2, हजारीबाग से 10, जामताड़ा से 1, कोडरमा से 2, लातेहार से 4, लोहरदगा से 11, पलामू से 8, रामगढ़ से 9, रांची से 68, साहेबगंज से 4, सरायकेला से 3, सिमडेगा से 1 और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 4 मरीज मिले हैं।

डीसी का निर्देश, कोरोना मरीजों के लिए अस्पतालों में बेड की संख्या बढ़ाएं
इधर, डीसी छवि रंजन ने सोमवार को कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए बनाए गए विभिन्न कोषांगों की समीक्षा बैठक की। इसमें होम आइसोलेशन के लिए प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया। होम आइसोलेशन के मरीज की जांच के लिए ससमय डाॅक्टर के विजिट, मेडिकल किट उपलब्ध कराने को कहा। कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज के लिए उपलब्ध बेड की संख्या, आईसीयू, वेंटिलेटर जानकारी लेते हुए डीसी ने सिविल सर्जन को इसकी संख्या बढ़ाने कहा।

चेक पोस्ट से गायब मिले छह मजिस्ट्रेट को नोटिस
वहीं, जमशेदपुर में मास्क जांच के लिए बनाए गए चेकपोस्ट से गायब रहने वाले छह मजिस्ट्रेट को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। प्रशासन ने शहर में 10 चेकपोस्ट बनाया है। सोमवार को इनमें से कई चेकपोस्ट के मजिस्ट्रेट गायब पाए गए। एडीएम नंदकिशोर लाल ने इन चेकपोस्ट की जांच की, उनमें परसुडीह के चेकपोस्ट के रत्नेश कुमार, जुगसलाई के विजय कुमार, बिष्टुपुर मोदी पार्क के द्वारिका नाथ राय, साकची के उमाशंकर सिंह, एग्रिको के सत्येंद्र सिंह व प्रशांत प्रियदर्शी पर कार्रवाई की है।

